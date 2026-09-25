"When Will You Prosecute Hafiz Saeed?" Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Ignores Questions From Indian Media During United Nations General Assembly

Who Is Hafiz Saeed?

Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is a Pakistani militant and a resident of Sargodha in the Punjab province of Pakistan. Saeed is the founder of the terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba, which India has designated as a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The organisation has been linked to several terrorist attacks in India, including the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, the Pahalgam attack and a number of other attacks across the country.

As per reports by ANI, a day before the incident, India strongly criticized Pakistan at the United Nations for diverting attention from its domestic problems. India said Islamabad needs to focus on its domestic problems and debt-ridden economy rather than harbouring terrorists and sponsoring terrorism. Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi exercised his right to reply at the UN Human Rights Council and criticized Pakistan’s approach, arguing that the country’s hostile posture would not help address its economic or domestic challenges.

Kshitij further argued that Pakistan’s priorities were misplaced, saying, “Pakistan would better serve its people by focusing on development, rather than by coveting territory of others or exporting terror, because neither these nor its theatrics in the Council would help repay the loans its economy survives on."

“This Council was told last Friday of scores of civilians killed since June in the territory Pakistan occupies, of students arrested in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, and of food and medicine held back. When those accounts were given, Pakistan's answer was a point of order. If any delegation in this room meets every objective criterion for this Council's scrutiny, it is Pakistan,” he further noted.