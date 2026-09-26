Trump’s US Ratings Drop To New Record Low As Democrats Become Clear Favourites In Both Chambers Of Congress

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Trump’s ratings

In analyst Nate Silver’s aggregate of US national polls, Trump’s net approval is at a new record low -23.0. Currently, 60.4% disapprove of his performance and 37.4% approve.

Trump’s net approval was -19.7 in my September 14 article. It had improved to -18.7 on September 4 before falling back.

Trump’s net approval is below what any past president since Harry Truman had at this point in their term, with Trump’s first term the closest at -11.6.

On four issues tracked by Silver, Trump’s net approval is -13.0 on immigration, -28.3 on trade, -32.1 on the economy and -46.4 on inflation. Since my September 14 article, Trump’s net approval on immigration, trade and the economy have all dropped one to two points.

Silver also has an aggregate of US support for the Iran war. Currently, 57.9% are opposed to the Iran war while 33.5% support it, for a net support of -24.4, down from -20.1 in my September 14 article.

Midterm elections on November 3

All 435 federal House of Representatives seats and 35 of the 100 senators will be up for election at November 3 midterm elections.

In 2024 elections, Republicans won the House by 220–215 over Democrats and the Senate by 53–47. Owing to Vice President JD Vance’s potential tie-breaking vote, Democrats need at least a four-seat gain to win Senate control.

I previously wrote that, owing to Republican gerrymandering, Democrats need at least a four-point margin in the generic ballot to have a good chance to win the House majority. The Senate is more skewed to Republicans as every state has two senators. Democrats need a double-digit margin in the generic ballot to win the Senate on a uniform swing.

In Silver’s midterm election forecast model, the generic ballot gives Democrats a 51.4–42.3 lead over Republicans, a 9.1-point margin (8.2 points in my September 14 article). Democrats’ lead had dropped to 7.4 points on September 4.

Polls that screen for likely voters usually give Democrats larger leads than polls that ask registered voters. Democrats are more likely to vote at lower turnout elections like the midterms than Republicans, when Trump is not on the ballot.

Silver’s model gives Democrats a 69% chance to win the Senate and a 91% chance to win the House, respectively 57% and 86% on September 14. Democratic chances to win the Senate had fallen to a low of 50% on September 7, and their chances of winning the House had dropped to 81% on September 3.

See Also: Critics Warn Trump-Backed Diesel Export Ban Could Further Drive US Economy Into the Ground