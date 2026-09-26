Watchdog Says Trump Control of $400 Million Political War Chest a ‘Clear-Cut Violation of Campaign Finance Law’

Last week, CLC filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) that cited statements Trump made to reporters, whom he told funds raised by MAGA Inc. were “my money that I control.”

This statement alone, the group said, was “a remarkable admission of a serious campaign finance violation.”

The complaint then asked the FEC to seek “appropriate sanctions for any and all violations” of campaign finance law committed by Trump and MAGA Inc., “including civil penalties sufficient to deter future violations and an injunction prohibiting the respondents from any and all violations in the future.”

While MAGA Inc. has a formidable stash of campaign cash at its disposal, it is unclear how much of an impact it will have on the 2026 midterms given that polls show the president and his party are in a deep hole with voters.

A report from The New Republic published last week revealed that the pro-Trump super PAC is plugging significant money into at least 17 districts that the president won by more than five points in 2024, and six districts that he won by more than 10 points.

David Wasserman, elections analyst for Cook Political Report, told The New Republic that this spending in pro-Trump districts is “an acknowledgment that things have shifted in a huge way since 2024.”

“Republicans have hemorrhaged support among independent voters, they’ve got a real enthusiasm problem,” said Wasserman, “and as a result, districts that ordinarily would vote handily for Trump and Republicans are now in play.”

See Also: 'Straight Out of the Authoritarian Playbook’: Trump Bans CNN, MSNOW, and Politico From White House

A Friday report in The Washington Post examined the states where Trump is preparing to campaign in the coming days, and found the president is being deployed in deep-red states such as Alabama and Oklahoma.

“Oklahoma is a state Trump won in 2024 with 66% of the vote—and won all 77 counties,” the Post reported. “In Alabama, Trump won with 65%.”

[AR]

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