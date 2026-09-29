Equating Protest With Terrorism: A Narrative Against Dissent

Protests against ICE’s recurrent use of force and the Trump administration’s mass deportations policy have been framed as acts of terrorism by Miller since 2025. In an interview in October 2025 on CNN, when referring to the protest in Portland, Oregon, Miller described the situation as a “textbook definition of domestic terrorism,” since he considered that protesters were “using the actual imminent threat of violence to keep federal officials from doing their jobs.”

This narrative is not exclusive to the U.S. or the Trump administration. In 2022, Sri Lanka’s then-President, Ranil Wickremesinghe, described protesters as “terrorists” and used the anti-terror law, the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), to arrest protesters demanding a solution to the country’s economic crisis. In 2023, Tunisia’s President, Kais Saied, described those detained as part of his crackdown on dissidents as “terrorists” and accused them, without offering proof, of being involved in a “conspiracy against internal and external state security,” a situation that continues to happen under Saied’s rule. In 2024, after the contested presidential elections, Venezuela’s government massively detained and processed protesters and electoral workers, accusing them of terrorism.

A version of this narrative was also shared in 2025 in the UK when the activist group Palestine Action was labeled a “terrorist” organization and banned, a government decision that was later ruled to be lawful by Britain’s Court of Appeal. The UK Government proscribed Palestine Action under the Terrorism Act 2000 after members broke into a military airfield in June and reportedly spray-painted two military aircraft, and carried out other acts of property damage. According to UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk, banning Palestine Action raises serious concerns that counter-terrorism laws in the UK are being applied to behaviors that are not terrorist in nature, warning that such measures risk restricting the legitimate exercise of fundamental freedoms across the country.

See Also: Beyond protest: Mob violence and the struggle for institutional response in Bangladesh

The context surrounding the narrative

In mid 2025, protests began in Portland, Oregon, after several asylum seekers were arrested outside immigration court. In October 2025, Trump said he would send troops to control the situation as protests continued, a decision that was blocked by a federal judge. At the end of 2025, more than 3,000 ICE and Border Patrol officers (CBP) were deployed across Minnesota in a large-scale immigration enforcement operation (Operation Metro Surge) that, according to Trump, resulted in more than 4,000 arrests. During the deployment, ICE and CBP agents used aggressive tactics during raids and shot three people during the operation, two of them fatally, including Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti. The real number of detainees remains unknown. In September 2026, activists unfurled a 24-foot-long quilt protesting ICE violence and ongoing detentions at the Minnesota State Capitol. The quilt features 11,000 patches representing the 11,000 people disappeared.

Oregon and Minnesota are not the only states affected by the administration’s immigration crackdown. ICE and CBP’s excessive use of force has been widely documented across the country.

Trump’s administration narrative on domestic terrorism is also being expressed in new regulation. In September 2025, President Trump signed an executive order aiming to designate “Antifa” as a “domestic terrorist organization.” Antifa, short for “anti-fascist,” refers to a decentralized network of activists, primarily associated with the far left.

Days later, he issued National Security Presidential Memorandum 7 (NSPM-7), outlining the administration’s approach to countering domestic terrorism and organized political violence. Both actions have been strongly criticized for violating the First Amendment and for criminalizing a long list of activities, including “handing out water at a protest featuring visible antifa supporters to supplying online messaging or social media services in the usual course of business to people ideologically aligned with antifa.”

In December 2025, then-U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a memorandum conceived to implement President Trump’s September memo. The document invites prosecutors to look for “conspiracies to impede” the actions of law enforcement and connects Antifa with shutdowns of immigration policy enforcement — cementing the rhetoric used by Miller and Noem.

Anticipating a massive deployment of federal law enforcement during the coming mid-term elections, a coalition of civil rights groups filed a lawsuit in September 2026 against the administration.

[HP]

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