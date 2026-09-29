Beyond protest: Mob violence and the struggle for institutional response in Bangladesh

The pattern continued after the BNP-majority government took office following the February 2026 parliamentary elections. In its assessment of the government’s first 100 days, TIB reported 69 to 80 incidents of mob violence nationwide during March and April, resulting in between 31 and 42 deaths.

For Bangladeshi broadcast journalist Rifat Alam Risan, the speed at which a crowd can turn against an individual became a personal experience.

In December 2025, Risan went to Dhaka Medical College Hospital to collect footage after political activist and then-independent parliamentary candidate Sharif Osman Bin Hadi had been shot in Dhaka. News reports also documented an attack on Risan while he was gathering news there.

Speaking to Global Voices in person in Dhaka on September 20, 2026, Risan said that the situation changed after someone in the crowd accused him of being involved in Hadi’s shooting.

“Someone said, ‘He shot Hadi, and now he has come back to attack us.’ The accusation spread through the crowd, and people who gathered around began attacking me without any judgment or consideration,” Risan recalled.

“They beat me and forced me out of the hospital. At one point, I collapsed on the road, and they also tried to take my phone. I was eventually rescued by a fellow television reporter and other media workers who were there.”

Speaking to Global Voices by phone on September 20, 2026, Jamal Ruhany, another Bangladeshi broadcast journalist, described a pattern he said he had observed in how a crowd can turn on an individual.

“First, one or two people target a specific person. Once one or two people attack that person, many others nearby join in,” Ruhany said. “The people doing the beating often do not even know whether the person is actually guilty, and the person being attacked may not even know what they are accused of. Someone simply says, ‘Beat him,’ and it happens.”

Instigations on social media

Social media can add another layer to the violence.

On April 11, 2026, an old video containing remarks alleged to be offensive to Islam circulated on Facebook before an attack on a Sufi shrine in Kushtia, Bangladesh. The Bangla Daily Prothom Alo reported that the 36-second video was circulated from three Facebook pages and four personal accounts. Police became aware of the possibility of unrest at about 9 a.m. and contacted local leaders. Later that day, more than 100 people attacked the shrine.

Its spiritual leader, Abdur Rahman, also known as Shamim al-Jahangir, was beaten and hacked to death. The shrine was vandalized and set on fire.

Ruhany said mobs do not depend on social media alone.

“It also happens on the ground. When there is a movement, people come into the streets and mobs form there,” he said. “Social media still plays a role, particularly when a religiously offensive post circulates on Facebook and creates anger among people, pushing the situation toward violence.”

The subsequent murder case also raised questions about political affiliations. The victim’s brother filed a case naming four people and another 180 to 200 unidentified suspects. According to the Daily Star, the named accused included a former Kushtia district president of Islami Chhatra Shibir who was also a Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami member, a local Jamaat activist and the local president of Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis. Jamaat representatives denied that their members were involved.

Four days after the killing, police had yet to arrest any of the four named accused. By May 1, however, four suspects had been arrested in connection with the attack.

The Pabna and Kushtia cases unfolded differently. In Pabna, police were already at the scene but said they were outnumbered. In Kushtia, police knew several hours before the attack that unrest was possible. Together, the cases raise questions about both prevention and accountability.

Lack of enforcement of justice

Ruhany linked crowd action partly to perceptions of the justice system.

“People do not have the assurance that they will get justice,” he said. “Judgments are delivered, but they are not always enforced. And the lengthy judicial process also contributes to this.”

His observation is one explanation rather than evidence that everyone involved in mob violence acts for the same reason. Such incidents in Bangladesh have emerged from different circumstances, including criminal accusations, claims of religious offense and attempts to press particular demands.