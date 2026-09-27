Movement From Behind Your Gadget

See Also: Trinidad & Tobago’s Special Operations Bill and the Geography of Development

In her book “Social Media and Politics in Southeast Asia,” Merlyna Lim notes that early studies of digital networks hailed them as a new space for democratic processes, as they could transcend country borders and ultimately spur participation and social movements. But nowadays, the current distribution of digital technology is uneven; consequently, even though it can transcend national borders, the individuals involved are still primarily those who already possess good access to digital technology. Lim stated:

I contend that, setting aside the issue of unequal access, digital networks are not egalitarian networks where citizens have equal opportunities to participate in public discourse. First and foremost, the internet is never inherently egalitarian. Instead, the structure of the internet exhibits the characteristics of a scale-free network—a network in which the degree distribution follows a power law.

This uneven distribution of connectivity will hinder civil society organizations seeking to recruit new members from demographics different from their existing base. Furthermore, existing echo chambers are made worse by internet algorithms that suggest topics based on a user's interests, creating a limiting environment. For instance, if you are interested in environmental activism, your inbox will be flooded with suggestions on similar topics, and you will likely not see other appeals for activism that might also interest you, since the algorithm has latched on to your response to environmental activism.

Another concern is the assumption that people who participate in online protests are not necessarily willing to take to the streets or remain consistently engaged with the issues raised. Many people participate in online activism because, aside from the ease of doing so (such as posting memes or online posters), they can also take shelter behind anonymity. This differs from actually taking to the streets, which carries a higher risk of clashes with security forces. In response to this, the Open Society Foundation (OSF) has the view that online protests attract young people who are engaging with social issues for the first time, and it is the first step on the ladder to offline activism.

It is undeniable that there are various shortcomings, but in this short article, OSF suggests that civil society organizations (CSOs) can develop long-term strategies by incorporating online movements to champion specific issues. This involves planning for both online and offline engagement, as well as facilitating a seamless transition between the two. In essence, CSOs must devise ways to sustain public interest so that those initially engaged online remain committed to the cause over the long term and are willing to participate in offline activities.

To address the disparity in internet access, CSOs must continue to conduct face-to-face educational sessions and discussions that reach individuals with poor internet connectivity. Ultimately, even if access remains unequal, both online and offline activism can contribute meaningfully to a movement and complement each other.

[AS]

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