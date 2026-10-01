Tennessee's Three Decade Old Murder Case and a Historical Execution Sentence: Who is Christa Pike, and Why is She Back in the News?

On January 12, 1995, Christa Pike and two of her friends—her boyfriend Tadaryl Shipp and Shadolla Peterson—enticed Colleen Slemmer to a hidden area near Tennessee University’s Agricultural campus in Knoxville.

According to the evidence being presented in the court trial, Slemmer was attacked and assaulted for a considerable amount of time, before being killed. The records said Slemmer was badly beaten and cut before being killed. The investigation soon connected the dots to Pike in a horrifying fashion. A piece of Slemmer’s skull was found in Pike’s Jacket.

The attack on Slemmer, the court found, had a romantic vengeance associated with it. Christa Pike was suspicious of Slemmer’s interest in her boyfriend Tadaryl Shipp. And the suspicion soon boiled down to a brutal killing.

Both Christa Pike and Tadayrl Shipp were convicted of first-degree murder, with an additional charge on Pike for hatching the conspiracy behind the crime.

How Did the Case Unfold?

The Tennessee Supreme Court in its review had found two aggravating instances. One, was the extent of physical torture and abuse before the murder—which went beyond the limits to kill someone. Second, that the killing was associated with an attempt to avoid or escape prosecution. Given these findings, the prosecution had argued that the killing was beyond cruelty and pre-planned.

Subsequently, the court jury imposed a death sentence on Christa Pike in 1996. The co-perpetrator Shipp, aged 17, was sentenced to life in prison, with the window for parole. The third individual, Shadolla Peterson, received probation, out of her cooperation and testimonies for the prosecution.

Christa Pike’s Appeals Against Her Sentences

Christa Pike has been challenging her conviction and death sentence for the last 30 years. Recently, the Tennessee Supreme court rejected her appeal to stop the execution.

Pike’s lawyers challenged the State’s execution process through a “lethal-injection.” Additionally, they also appealed that the court should see the difference between the convicted 18-year-old girl and the woman who spent more than 30 years in prison.