Global Crackdown on Bishnoi Gang: US Indicts Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar in Operation Hard Ball for Running Crime Syndicate

THE NOTORIOUS LAWRENCE BISHNOI GANG has come under intense scrutiny following a joint operation led by the United States, Canada, and parts of Europe, which launched a crackdown on the gang. The gang has been designated a terrorist organisation by Canada.

According to a press release issued by the U.S. Justice Department, law enforcement agencies from the three regions reportedly arrested 24 people as part of a joint operation titled 'Operation Hard Ball' for their alleged links to three criminal groups based in India.



The Justice Department on July 7, 2026, further claimed that these groups were accused of carrying out several heinous crimes on international soil, including their alleged involvement in the killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The Justice Department has charged 37 defendants, including Indian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his close aide Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, in three federal indictments. All three federal indictments have been filed in U.S. courts.