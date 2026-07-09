Global Crackdown on Bishnoi Gang: US Indicts Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar in Operation Hard Ball for Running Crime Syndicate

Key Points:
On July 7, 2026 law enforcement agencies from USA, Canada and Europe reportedly arrested 24 people in a joint operation titled hard ball.
The Justice Department has charged 37 defendants, including gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his close aide Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar.
All the defendants have been charged for their alleged involvement in crimes such as extortion, narcotics trafficking, and other criminal activities.
THE NOTORIOUS LAWRENCE BISHNOI GANG has come under intense scrutiny following a joint operation led by the United States, Canada, and parts of Europe, which launched a crackdown on the gang. The gang has been designated a terrorist organisation by Canada.
According to a press release issued by the U.S. Justice Department, law enforcement agencies from the three regions reportedly arrested 24 people as part of a joint operation titled 'Operation Hard Ball' for their alleged links to three criminal groups based in India.
The Justice Department on July 7, 2026, further claimed that these groups were accused of carrying out several heinous crimes on international soil, including their alleged involvement in the killing of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The Justice Department has charged 37 defendants, including Indian gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his close aide Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar, in three federal indictments. All three federal indictments have been filed in U.S. courts.
During Operation Hard Ball, all the defendants have been charged for their alleged involvement in crimes such as extortion, narcotics trafficking, and other criminal activities.
As per reports, jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his aide Goldy Brar are among the top names on the list. Other individuals include gangsters Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, Ravinder Singh Dhanda, and Rohit Godara. U.S. investigators claimed that the crime syndicate operates across countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, parts of Europe, Australia, and others. The crime syndicate is allegedly involved in drug trafficking, contract killings, kidnapping, human trafficking, money laundering, and targeting Indian communities abroad.
On July 7, 2026, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI's Los Angeles Field Office, Patrick Grandy, stated, "Today's coordinated operation strikes at the heart of three brutal transnational organisations that have terrorised families, exploited communities, and stolen lives through ruthless acts of violence in the U.S. and abroad." He continued that the authorities remained committed to disrupting the organisations' criminal activities and ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice.
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Operation Hard Ball also led investigators to seize 1,000 kg of cocaine, approximately $40,000 in cash, 1 kg of heroin, and weapons, including firearms. Investigators seized these items during the operation conducted in California, where 11 members of the gang were arrested.
Lawrence Bishnoi, the head of the Bishnoi gang, is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in Delhi. The Bishnoi gang has been linked to several high-profile crimes over the years. They have allegedly claimed responsibility for the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in 2022 and the 2024 assassination of former Maharashtra cabinet minister Baba Siddique.
U.S. investigators have claimed that Lawrence Bishnoi has been orchestrating criminal activities from jail and has also been recruiting members into his crime syndicate. The Government of Canada designated the Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity in 2025. The coordinated operation has charged both Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar with allegedly orchestrating the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar on June 18, 2023. Two gunmen shot Nijjar dead as he was leaving a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada.
As per the indictment, Goldy Brar was the operational commander of Lawrence Bishnoi in North America, while Rohit Godara operated in Europe. The indictment also mentions Sukhraj Singh Kang, who allegedly operated from India. On July 7, 2026, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of Goldy Brar. Meanwhile, the United States is seeking the extradition of Lawrence Bishnoi to face the charges filed against him in a U.S. court.
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(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
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