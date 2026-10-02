‘Nebraska Is the Canary in the Coal Mine’: Trump-GOP Medicaid Cuts Spark Mass Chaos, Coverage Loss

Human Rights Watch (HRW), Oxfam America, and Nebraska Appleseed said in a joint report released Thursday that the rush to impose the mandates has had the predicted results of mass confusion and bureaucratic chaos, previewing what millions of Medicaid recipients across the country can expect in the months ahead.

“Nebraska is the canary in the coal mine for issues that most states will face when they begin implementing these work requirements,” said Matt McConnell, a US researcher on economic, social, and cultural rights at HRW. “As they do, they should make sure red tape doesn’t strip people of healthcare.”

The trio of advocacy groups interviewed a dozen Nebraskans who have directly experienced or witnessed the unruly rollout of the expanded work requirements. One 64-year-old man “said he lost his Medicaid coverage while undergoing treatment for kidney cancer and multiple chronic health conditions,” the groups noted.

“He said a representative of the health plan that managed his Medicaid coverage informed him he lost access because he was not working, even though he is unable to work due to his condition,” the groups added. The man said the loss of Medicaid coverage disrupted his care, including an appointment with a cancer specialist.

The Trump administration has said even people with terminal cancer are not necessarily exempt from the new work reporting requirements.

One Medicaid eligibility worker from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services told HRW, Oxfam, and Nebraska Appleseed that “poor training, vague and inconsistent guidance, and technical issues, including unprepared software systems, had caused stress and uncertainty for applicants and for state employees.”

“We just sometimes don’t know what we’re doing,” the worker said. “I wish the people who make policies knew what they were doing.”