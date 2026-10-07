Senator Says Hegseth Barred Him From Gulf Base to ‘Cover Up the True Cost’ of Iran War

A US senator visiting the Persian Gulf said Tuesday that the Pentagon blocked him from inspecting a heavily damaged American military installation and refused to arrange a briefing on the Iran War, accusing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth of mounting an “unprecedented” effort to conceal the conflict’s costs and consequences from lawmakers and the public.

“This trip confirmed for me that there is an active, unprecedented, unconstitutional effort underway to hide the costs of this war and the implications of this war from Congress and the American people,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) told reporters Tuesday in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Murphy said he sought to inspect Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US military installation in the Middle East and a crucial hub for American operations in the region. The base was struck by Iranian missiles during the opening days of the war and sustained heavy damage, including a direct hit to its Combined Air Operations Center.

“I’ve never encountered anything like this in my time in the Senate,” the senator said, describing the Pentagon’s actions as “part of a deliberate campaign of obfuscation that my Republican colleagues in Congress should demand an end to.”

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“We appropriate the money for that military action, and it is an ordinary function of members of Congress to travel around the world and talk to our generals and to our troops about military activities, especially during a time of war,” Murphy continued.

“Adding insult to injury, the Department of Defense, under orders from [Defense Secretary] Pete Hegseth, even denied me access to talk to military leadership,” he alleged. “They would not provide me even a briefing at the [US] Embassy.”

According to Murphy: