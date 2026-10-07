Swapping One Illegal Scheme for Another, Trump Says Super PAC Cash Will Now Fund His Propaganda Ads

Facing widespread backlash, President Donald Trump said late Monday that he would stop unlawfully funding political ads with taxpayer dollars and instead use money from a pro-Trump super PAC—a scheme that watchdogs said would also be illegal.

Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social that he has “decided to do the Patriotic Ads, among others, and pay for them myself, and with money I raised for MAGA, Inc.” The president’s announcement came amid growing outrage over his administration’s use of more than $10 million in taxpayer funds for political propaganda, a violation of federal law.

But Brendan Fischer, director of strategic investigations at Campaign Legal Center (CLC), said Trump’s new scheme to finance the ads with super PAC cash would also run afoul of federal law.

“After charging taxpayers $10 million for thinly-veiled campaign ads, Trump now says he’ll have his super PAC pay instead. One problem: Federal law prohibits officeholders from controlling a super PAC or directing its spending,” said Fischer, who noted that his organization “has already filed a complaint” against the president for directing MAGA Inc. spending.