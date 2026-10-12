What’s the Historical Columbus Day, and the Controversies that Surround it

In 1891, almost a century later, the demand for declaring the anniversary of Columbus’s arrival as a national holiday began to take a concrete shape. In the background was a gruesome incident, where 11 Italian Americans were brutally lynched by a mob in New Orleans, sparking a strong sympathy for the precarious immigrant lives in the US. This incident took place at a time, when the United States were witnessing the rapid proliferation of anti-immigrant sentiments.

To control the global optics of what came to be seen as anti-Italian hatred in America, the then US president Benjamin Harrison declared the celebration of the 400th anniversary of Columbus's arrival as a national holiday in 1892 — with the idea of celebrating this only once.

It became a federal holiday — like the one witnessed today — in 1937 under the administration of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. But, by 1992, the day also came to be associated with the conversations on European colonization of the Native Americans, and the wrath of oppression around the world. Civil society groups, scholars, activists and the members of the Indigenous community began to propose an alternative: the Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

What’s the Controversy Surrounding the Celebration of ‘Columbus Day?

A major reason for the reservation against the celebration of Columbus Day is the history of colonialism and white supremacism. The advocates of “Indigenous People’s day” point out that the lives, memories and experiences of the Native Americans are removed from the discourse of the American society, and the events such as that of the “Columbus Day” seek to foster that invisibility.