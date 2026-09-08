USA’s Russell and Brazil’s Dos Santos Break Records at the Diamond League in Zurich

He added, “As soon as I knew I was coming here, I was excited. The weather’s good, the track’s amazing.”

After 40 minutes in the event, USA’s Russell, the Olympic Champion, timed 12.09 seconds in the women's 100m hurdles to beat Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan’s previous best of 12.12 seconds that she held at the Eugene world championship in 2022. Amusan came second in the League while European champion Nadine Visser settled for third place in a season’s best of 12.34. Russell said, “My start felt really good. As I was approaching the line, I thought, ‘let me actually run through the line this time and see what the time is.’ When I saw 12.09, I got so emotional.”

“I have dreamed about this moment for so long. This is the best place I ever could have imagined to break the world record. When I heard that Alison dos Santos had broken the world record, it confirmed the track was hot. I got a lot of motivation from him for sure.”

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More Athletes Show-Up in the Diamond League

More athletes like Audrey Werro carried on her impressive season with yet another record in women’s 800m. Werro’s win came when she clocked 1:54.75 minutes to level-up her own Diamond League record. Switzerland’s Werro matched on Femke Bol aggressive towards her approach at the beginning, failing to maintain Werro’s pace Femke couldn’t hold firm ahead of her. Werro led the 200 metres and clinched the victory over Femke. Werro’s run gave a future sign to her breaking the world record. Bol held a Dutch record of 1:54.81, better than what she set in Lausanne. Men’s pole vault saw Mondo Duplantis and Emmanouil Karalis having an impressive pole vault contest that created history. Duplantis broke a world record of 6.25m while Karalis with the best Greek record of 6.00m.