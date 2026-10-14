‘Senator Collins Paid for the Bullets,’ Troy Jackson Says of ICE Killing in Maine

Jackson pointed to Collins’ June vote in favor of a $70 billion funding package that included nearly $40 billion for ICE, whose agents Trump has unleashed on American cities with deadly consequences. According to a CBS News review, federal immigration agents have killed at least nine people and injured over a dozen more in roughly 30 shootings so far during Trump’s second White House term.

Days after the shooting in Biddeford, Collins—who chairs the powerful Senate Appropriations Committee—declined to say she regretted supporting the additional ICE funding, which had few meaningful guardrails.

During Tuesday’s debate, Collins admitted that “far too many ICE officers were hired and deployed without adequate vetting and training” and touted funding she secured for body cameras and “deescalation training” for immigration agents. (Collins voted against a Democratic amendment to the $70 billion funding package that would have required federal immigration agents to wear body cameras and make footage “accessible to Congress.”)

Jackson said marginal reforms aren’t enough to rein in “a rogue agency that’s doing Trump’s bidding.”

“I do believe it’s important to get rid of it and take that money and prioritize it into existing law enforcement,” said Jackson. “So, no, I’m not going to stand up for ICE, and I don’t think Senator Collins should either.”

[Wc/VP]