Secret and ‘Illegal’ Trump Plan to Spin Off Federal Student Aid Office Sparks Outrage

“Tens of millions of Americans are depending on government to actually work here,” Murray said in a statement. “This intentional sabotage only threatens to create true financial chaos in people’s lives.”

“Every family filling out the FAFSA, every student counting on a Pell Grant, and every borrower trying to make a student loan payment will pay for Trump’s idiotic obsession with abolishing the Department of Education,” Murray added. “Americans do not support abolishing the Department of Education—they just want a financial aid system that works. I will keep fighting to block this illegal move every way I can, and it is past time for Republicans to join Democrats and put an end to this nonsense.”

The Sun’s reporting marks the latest evidence that the Trump administration is working to follow through on the president’s campaign promise to abolish the Department of Education, which is currently led by billionaire Linda McMahon. Over the summer, as Common Dreams reported, the Trump administration placed the department’s work defending civil rights and students with disabilities under the authority of other federal agencies.

According to the Sun, Education Department officials are privately “concerned that the Trump administration is rushing” the Federal Student Aid spinoff “without considering the consequences to families and colleges around the country.”

“The department’s senior leaders have told staff that student financial aid can be managed more effectively as an independent agency, but current and former officials said the department is taking a chaotic approach that is setting it up for failure,” the Sun reported. “Details of the latest potential offloading remain scant, said one official involved in the planning.”