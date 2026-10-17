Peru’s Indigenous People in Cutivireni and Oviri Take the Front Line Against Amazon Wildfires

It’s September and 2026 has already been defined by wildfires spanning across the globe. Driven by the heat and dryness of the climate crisis, outbursts on the edge of Bordeaux, France have forced 200,000 from their homes and led to deaths in Spain. Smoke has billowed across the Canada-U.S. border, covering cities in smog.

Fires are expected to continue as seasons transition in the Southern Hemisphere, with a severe El Niño phenomenon that the United Nations warns will add pressure to an already scorching globe, risking similar conditions to those that — back in 2024 — drove the worst Amazonian wildfires in two decades.

With fire and drought risks set to increase in the coming months, Indigenous people in the Amazon rainforest are stepping up to take on new roles as fire brigade members, protecting both their homes and a key natural resource in the fight against climate change.

Ahead of this year’s El Niño weather pattern, Indigenous people from Peru’s Cutivireni and Oviri communities approached Cool Earth: they wanted to ensure they were equipped to fight any fires this coming season. The organization’s long-established relationship with the two Indigenous groups and experience working with the Central Asháninka of the Ene River to create the Paamari programme, made it easier to establish four fire crews across communities that were already springing into action.