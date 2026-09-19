A Year After JP Conte's Fire Engine Donation to Aspen's Wildfire Foundation

Comparison makes the choice legible. A Type 1 structure engine moves 1,000 gallons a minute but hauls only 300 gallons, which suits hydrants and paved streets. A Type 6 hauls 150 gallons at 50 gallons per minute and can be driven almost anywhere. Aspen's existing brush unit, Brush 61, is a Type 6, used for remote and hard-to-access fires. Splitting that difference gives crews enough water and pressure to hold a line without giving up the clearance to leave pavement.

The Announcement and the Season It Landed In

Word went out in early July 2025 and the engine reached Aspen and was put into service for that year's fire season.

"We are deeply grateful for the Conte family's leadership and support," said Rick Balentine, then the Aspen fire chief and chair of the Aspen Wildfire Foundation. "We hope it inspires others to step up and support this critical work."

JP Conte tied the donation to where he lives. "Aspen is an incredibly beautiful place that I am thankful to call home. For a long time, I've known the kinds of impact wildfire can have on our communities. I am proud to be working with the talented team at the Aspen Wildfire Foundation to help launch this fundraising push and ensure that we have the adequate resources and education to protect the place we all know and love."

Conte is the founder and managing partner of his family office, Lupine Crest Capital.