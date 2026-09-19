A Year After JP Conte's Fire Engine Donation to Aspen's Wildfire Foundation

A Type 3 wildland engine was handed to the Aspen Fire Protection District in the summer of 2025, made possible by a leadership gift from JP Conte's family foundation, and the district called it the largest gift it had ever received.
Wildland apparatus is sorted by capability, and the type number carries hard requirements rather than marketing language. A Type 3 must carry a tank of at least 500 gallons and a pump rated at 150 gallons per minute at 250 psi, plus 1,000 feet of inch-and-a-half hose, 500 feet of one-inch hose, and a foam proportioner system. Three crew is the minimum. Ladders and master streams sit outside the specification entirely.
Comparison makes the choice legible. A Type 1 structure engine moves 1,000 gallons a minute but hauls only 300 gallons, which suits hydrants and paved streets. A Type 6 hauls 150 gallons at 50 gallons per minute and can be driven almost anywhere. Aspen's existing brush unit, Brush 61, is a Type 6, used for remote and hard-to-access fires. Splitting that difference gives crews enough water and pressure to hold a line without giving up the clearance to leave pavement.
Word went out in early July 2025 and the engine reached Aspen and was put into service for that year's fire season.
"We are deeply grateful for the Conte family's leadership and support," said Rick Balentine, then the Aspen fire chief and chair of the Aspen Wildfire Foundation. "We hope it inspires others to step up and support this critical work."
JP Conte tied the donation to where he lives. "Aspen is an incredibly beautiful place that I am thankful to call home. For a long time, I've known the kinds of impact wildfire can have on our communities. I am proud to be working with the talented team at the Aspen Wildfire Foundation to help launch this fundraising push and ensure that we have the adequate resources and education to protect the place we all know and love."
Conte is the founder and managing partner of his family office, Lupine Crest Capital.
Roughly 2.5 million Coloradans live in the wildland-urban interface, close to half the state's population, and more than a million of them live in areas rated moderate to very high wildfire risk. Over a million buildings sit in that zone, which covers about 4.5 million acres.
National figures from 2025 cut against a simple reading. Fires burned 5,131,474 acres across 77,850 incidents. More ignitions were counted than in either the five- or ten-year average, yet the acreage burned finished more than two million acres below both. Colorado recorded 1,123 fires across 255,968 acres, and the Lee Fire in the western part of the state accounted for 137,758 of them, second-largest in the country that year.
Every other fire in Colorado that year, added together, burned less ground than that one did.
Foundation spending runs across prevention, response, equipment and community education. Prescribed burns are run with the Bureau of Land Management and Pitkin County Open Space, homeowners are walked through defensible-space work, and the equipment budget now extends to autonomous heavy-lift firefighting drones.
For example, Roughly 72 acres of a high-risk interface zone are being thinned under the Shadow Mountain Fuels Reduction Project, a job shared among the fire district, the foundation, the City of Aspen, Pitkin County, Aspen Skiing Company and the U.S. Forest Service. Targeting for that work was drawn from more than 5,300 curbside risk assessments completed across the district, which fed the interactive risk map published in 2020.
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