Philippines Ferry Fire Kills Five, More Than Eighty Remain Missing After MV June Aster Catches Fire

A FIRE BROKE OUT on a passenger ferry in the waters off the western Philippines, the Coast Guard of the country said on Thursday, September 10, 2026. Because of the fire, at least five people have been reported dead and more than 80 other passengers are missing. Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said the rescue operations are underway. Forty-two people have been rescued so far, while efforts are underway to find the missing passengers.

The fire broke out on the ferry, MV June Aster, after it had sailed from Manila and was near the coast of Coron in Palawan Province of the Philippines on Wednesday, September 9, 2026. As per a report by The Hindu, Ms. Cayabyab said that a total of 134 people were on the ferry, among whom 117 were passengers and 17 were crew members.