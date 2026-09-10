World

Philippines Ferry Fire Kills Five, More Than Eighty Remain Missing After MV June Aster Catches Fire

At least five people died and 87 remain missing after the MV June Aster caught fire off Palawan in the Philippines.
At night, a dimly lit vessel burns on dark water, with orange flames, smoke, and shimmering red reflections creating an ominous mood.
A fire broke out on a passenger ferry in the waters off the western PhilippinesX
Published on
Updated on

A FIRE BROKE OUT on a passenger ferry in the waters off the western Philippines, the Coast Guard of the country said on Thursday, September 10, 2026. Because of the fire, at least five people have been reported dead and more than 80 other passengers are missing. Coast Guard spokesperson Commodore Noemie Cayabyab said the rescue operations are underway. Forty-two people have been rescued so far, while efforts are underway to find the missing passengers.

The fire broke out on the ferry, MV June Aster, after it had sailed from Manila and was near the coast of Coron in Palawan Province of the Philippines on Wednesday, September 9, 2026. As per a report by The Hindu, Ms. Cayabyab said that a total of 134 people were on the ferry, among whom 117 were passengers and 17 were crew members.

See Also: Indigenous Leaders Face Criminal Charges for Setting up Anti-Mining Barricades in the Philippines

Some footage was released from the scene, where Coast Guard personnel are shown throwing life jackets to save the passengers and recovering bodies, while the ferry was seen burning in the background.

The Coast Guard spokesperson said that rescue operations are underway and that the number of missing people, which is currently 87, can change as the operation continues. Passengers were moved to small boats and taken to shallow waters during the rescue operations.

The ferry remained afloat in the water. By Thursday morning, the fire was under control, but the ferry remained in the water and thick smoke was still rising from the vessel. The reason why the fire broke out is still unknown and is being investigated.

More details are awaited.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

Suggested Reading:

At night, a dimly lit vessel burns on dark water, with orange flames, smoke, and shimmering red reflections creating an ominous mood.
Malviya Nagar B&B Fire: Delhi Police Files 1500-page Chargesheet Against Hotel Owner, Manager and Cook

Subscribe to our channels on YouTube and WhatsApp

Download our app on Play Store

fire accident
Coast Guard
Philippine
logo
NewsGram - Your Most Trusted Place for News with Substance
www.newsgram.com