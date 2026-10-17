Trump Rule Change Allows for ‘Unintentional’ Killing of Polar Bears by Fossil Fuel Companies

Under the rule change, which is scheduled to last through 2031, the FWS “will issue letters of authorization” that sign off on the incidental killing of wildlife upon request by oil and gas companies.

As noted by a report in Bloomberg Law, the proposed rule change “drew more than 85,500 public comments, nearly all in opposition,” before the FWS ultimately signed off on it.

The rule change was a major priority for the Alaska Oil and Gas Association, which represents fossil fuel giants and requested the revision in September 2025.

Allowing for the incidental killing of polar bears isn’t the only controversial rollback of environmental regulations made by the Trump administration in recent weeks.