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Trump Rule Change Allows for ‘Unintentional’ Killing of Polar Bears by Fossil Fuel Companies

The US Fish and Wildlife Service finalized the polar bear-killing rule despite a near universal negative reception from more than 85,000 public comments.
A pair of polar bears in a rocky outdoor setting, showcasing their thick fur and natural presence.
Oil and gas companies will now be permitted to kill polar bears and Pacific walruses off the northern coast of AlaskaPhoto by Francesco Ungaro from Pexels
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This article was originally published in Common Dreams under Creative Commons 3.0 license. Read the original article. Contact: editor@commondreams.org

By Brad Reed

Oil and gas companies will now be permitted to kill polar bears and Pacific walruses off the northern coast of Alaska so long as such killings are “unintentional,” according to a new Trump administration rule.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) on Friday finalized a rule change that would shield fossil fuel companies from legal liability if they engage in the “incidental, unintentional” killing of the animals “during year-round oil and gas industry activities in the Beaufort Sea... and adjacent northern coast of Alaska.”

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Under the rule change, which is scheduled to last through 2031, the FWS “will issue letters of authorization” that sign off on the incidental killing of wildlife upon request by oil and gas companies.

As noted by a report in Bloomberg Law, the proposed rule change “drew more than 85,500 public comments, nearly all in opposition,” before the FWS ultimately signed off on it.

The rule change was a major priority for the Alaska Oil and Gas Association, which represents fossil fuel giants and requested the revision in September 2025.

Allowing for the incidental killing of polar bears isn’t the only controversial rollback of environmental regulations made by the Trump administration in recent weeks.

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In September, The New York Times reported that FWS had gutted a key provision in the Endangered Species Act by arguing that only the intentional killing or wounding of protected species counts as illegal “harm.”

Last week, it was revealed that the US Department of the Interior is moving ahead with a plan to let fossil fuel companies conduct specific wintertime operations at the National Petroleum Reserve in Alaska without undergoing reviews mandated by the National Environmental Policy Act.

Even though the Trump administration has prioritized the development of domestic fossil fuel production by gutting environmental standards, these policies have not translated into the promised cheaper oil and gas prices, which have spiked over the last half year thanks to the president’s illegal war with Iran.

[Wc/VP]

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