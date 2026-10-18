At the UN, Plans for a Global Coalition to Attack LGBTQ+ And Reproductive Rights

While that application never came to fruition, Lara remained interested in starting a U.N. core group, and announced in July 2026 that CIVF — which did not respond to Uncloseted Media’s request for comment — was launching a new plan to do so.

How did the US get involved?

The following month, Lara shared more details of the plan with The Washington Stand, a news outlet owned by Family Research Council, a Southern Poverty Law Center-designated anti-LGBTQ hate group closely affiliated with Focus on the Family. In the article, Lara says the goal is for the U.S. to sponsor the new group because of its powerful position on the world stage.

Sjödin is concerned about U.S. involvement in a group like this. “[It] already has an outsized influence on the world, so the U.S. potentially taking on a leadership role in a coalition like this also risks the effects being outsized and makes this an initiative that is going to be more difficult to challenge,” she says.

To that end, CIVF enlisted Valerie Huber, an influential American ally based in Washington, D.C., in their fight. Huber, who co-led the September 17th forum alongside Lara, is an American right-wing activist who held multiple leadership roles at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) during Trump’s first term. She has consistently promoted the exclusion of LGBTQ+ people in her work — the organization she led before getting her HHS appointment released a guideline that said “it would be inappropriate and unethical to assert or affirm” trans kids’ genders.

“Valerie Huber is internationally recognized in the anti-rights space,” Wendy Via, co-founder and president of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism, told Uncloseted Media. “She is bringing some credibility [and] influence to the idea of creating a separate core group, so she’s gonna be able to get people to join with her.”

During her tenure at HHS, Huber helped craft the Geneva Consensus Declaration on Promoting Women’s Health and Strengthening the Family (GCD), an agreement between 46 countries, including the U.S. under both Trump administrations, affirming a commitment to hardline opposition to abortion and promoting the heteronormative nuclear family “as foundational to society.”

Critics have noted that many of the agreement’s signatories are led by notoriously authoritarian governments with harsh restrictions on LGBTQ+ people. For example, Saudi Arabia’s maximum penalty for gay sex is death, and Russia classifies the “international LGBT movement” as an extremist group.

During his first week in office, former president Joe Biden withdrew the U.S. from the GCD just months after its launch, stating, “It is the policy of my Administration to support women’s and girls’ sexual and reproductive health and rights in the United States, as well as globally.”

But Huber, now out of her government job and leading the anti-abortion NGO Institute for Women’s Health (IWH), continued to champion the agreement. She’s traveled around the world meeting heads of state, including in Burundi and Argentina, who would quickly go on to join the GCD, while developing more concrete plans to carry out its goals. IWH did not respond to a request for comment.

Within the first week of Trump’s second term, the U.S. rejoined the agreement, and in June, the U.S. assumed the leading secretariat position among its signatories. Via says pushing the core group initiative while the U.S. is the secretariat is likely strategic timing.

“The U.N. is seen as the boogeyman for far-right and Christian Nationalist groups, because their definition of human rights is expansive and inclusive, which is not what these organizations want,” Via says. “But they’re gonna work within the system because it looks like they have an opportunity.”

Huber has advocated in favor of the core group since August and has said that the GCD is “the substantive basis” for the work ahead.

“What has not yet been built is the intentional, sustained coordination that turns a shared commitment into shared strategy at the international negotiating table,” she told The Washington Stand. “A nation that arrives at a negotiation alone is outmatched. A nation that arrives having strategized with 40 others is not.”

The who’s who of the far right are on board