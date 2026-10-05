LGBTQ Social Media Influencer Mad Sandhu Shot Dead in Punjab, Received Threats for Online Content and Accused of “Spoiling” Youth and Culture

“Two unidentified men fired at him around 6 pm,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sirivennela. Officials said the Facebook post claiming responsibility is also being verified as investigators work to establish the circumstances behind the killing.

See also: 'Disgusted I Have to Do This': Influencer Maps Delhi's Unsafe Areas for Women With AI and Crime Data; Video Goes Viral Amid Women Safety Protests in the Capital

Mad Sandhu, whose full first name was Madhusudan, was a frequent guest on podcasts where he spoke about makeup, the film industry and gender-related issues. He also regularly faced homophobic abuse and trolling online. Sandhu would often respond to such criticism by saying, “God has made me the way I am,” and was open about his identity as a gay man.

Months before this incident, Nihang Jathedar (leader) Manpreet Singh Khalsa objected to Sandhu's social media activities, attire, and old videos, and warned that the influencer is having a negative impact on Punjab's culture and youth.

Mad Sandhu’s murder comes a year after the killing of another social media influencer named Kamal Kaur Bhabhi in Bathinda, Punjab. In that case, a radical Sikh vigilante claimed responsibility for the murder, alleging that the videos posted by her were “vulgar.”

Who is Punjabi LGBTQ Influencer Mad Sandhu?

Mad Sandhu, whose real name is Madhusudan Sandhu, is a social media influencer and makeup artist based in Amritsar, Punjab. An openly gay man, Sandhu had amassed over 2.25 lakhs followers on Instagram. He was one of the most prominent faces of the LGBTQ community in Amritsar, and posted fashion and makeup-related content on social media.