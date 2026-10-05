LGBTQ Social Media Influencer Mad Sandhu Shot Dead in Punjab, Received Threats for Online Content and Accused of “Spoiling” Youth and Culture

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PUNJABI SOCIAL MEDIA INFLUENCER and makeup artist Madhusudan Sandhu, popularly referred to as “Mad Sandhu,” was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne gunmen on Saturday, October 3, 2026. The incident happened in Amritsar, Punjab, and videos circulating on social media platforms show Sandhu lying in a pool of blood on the road after being shot. The influencer died while being taken to the hospital following the shooting. Police reached the scene and began an investigation into the incident.
Shortly after the killing, a Facebook account named “Goldy Dhillon” posted a message claiming responsibility and alleged that Sandhu had “spoilt” Punjab. Police said the claim is being examined as part of the investigation.
“Two unidentified men fired at him around 6 pm,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Sirivennela. Officials said the Facebook post claiming responsibility is also being verified as investigators work to establish the circumstances behind the killing.
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Mad Sandhu, whose full first name was Madhusudan, was a frequent guest on podcasts where he spoke about makeup, the film industry and gender-related issues. He also regularly faced homophobic abuse and trolling online. Sandhu would often respond to such criticism by saying, “God has made me the way I am,” and was open about his identity as a gay man.
Months before this incident, Nihang Jathedar (leader) Manpreet Singh Khalsa objected to Sandhu's social media activities, attire, and old videos, and warned that the influencer is having a negative impact on Punjab's culture and youth.
Mad Sandhu’s murder comes a year after the killing of another social media influencer named Kamal Kaur Bhabhi in Bathinda, Punjab. In that case, a radical Sikh vigilante claimed responsibility for the murder, alleging that the videos posted by her were “vulgar.”
Mad Sandhu, whose real name is Madhusudan Sandhu, is a social media influencer and makeup artist based in Amritsar, Punjab. An openly gay man, Sandhu had amassed over 2.25 lakhs followers on Instagram. He was one of the most prominent faces of the LGBTQ community in Amritsar, and posted fashion and makeup-related content on social media.
Although details about Sandhu’s family remain limited, he began his professional journey in the fashion industry, working as a stylist and assistant costume designer for films in Punjab and Mumbai. He later gained online attention and became a popular personality through Instagram reels and viral videos, where he shared luxury fashion and lifestyle tips while also speaking openly about social norms, LGBTQ acceptance and pop culture. Sandhu also appeared as an actor in Punjabi films, including the Oye Bhole Oye series.
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Another social media influencer, Kanchan Kumari, popularly known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, was murdered in June 2025. According to police investigation, she was lured from her Ludhiana home on the pretext of a paid brand promotion by Amritpal Singh Mehron, a radical Nihang Sikh vigilante. Police alleged that Mehron and his associates planned the killing as an extreme form of moral policing, objecting to Kumari’s bold Instagram content and describing it as “immoral” and “vulgar.” They also demanded that she remove the traditional Sikh female surname “Kaur” from her social media handles.
After the murder, Mehron publicly defended the killing in a video message before fleeing to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He was later deported to India and arrested at Delhi airport on April 10, 2026. A Bathinda court has since framed murder charges against him.
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