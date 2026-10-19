‘This Is So Appalling’: Barack Obama Delivers Blistering Rebuke of Trump’s Ilhan Omar Deportation Plot

See Also: What Was the 1998 Blackbuck Poaching Case That Started the Never-Ending Feud Between Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Salman Khan, With Actor Tiger Shroff Being the Latest Target of the Bishnoi Gang?

“To understand why this is so appalling, it’s important to know the facts,” Obama wrote. “Congresswoman Omar came to this country with her father when she was 12 years old. Five years later, her father became a naturalized citizen. If Ilhan had been 18 at the time, she would have had to apply for citizenship separately. But because she was 17, she became a naturalized citizen automatically.”

Obama noted that President Donald Trump has repeatedly targeted Omar “as someone who he believes does not belong in this country,” and accused the president of seizing upon an “unsubstantiated theory that she was actually 18 when her father was naturalized” to carry out his deportation plot.

“The full weight of the federal government is being brought down on a law-abiding elected official because she has dared to criticize the president,” Obama wrote. “And it’s not the first time this has happened. Under President Trump, the Justice Department has repeatedly gone after those he considers his political enemies—from the Attorney General of New York, to the former head of the FBI, to members of the Federal Reserve.”