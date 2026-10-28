Pentagon designates Confucius Institute in US as national security threat

“It turns out that 80 new propaganda cells across 30 universities had popped up using different names and different charters, but with the same mission: to steal intellectual property and to infiltrate the minds of American students,” he said.

He said the Pentagon had added those organizations to its list of institutions threatening national security and had “systematically dismantled every single one of these organizations” over the past two months.

Hegseth did not identify a specific instance of intellectual property theft involving a Confucius Institute in his remarks.

What does China say?

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said at a news conference Monday that China opposed what he described as “smears and stigmatization targeting Confucius Institutes.”