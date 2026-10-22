Palestinian Citizens Face a Painful Choice in Israel’s Election: To Vote or Not

For those who remained, citizenship became a form of insurance against expulsion; once they were designated as citizens of Israel, their removal became legally much more difficult.

Despite its shortcomings – and its failure to prevent dispossession and repression – Israeli citizenship has still been taken particularly seriously by Palestinian citizens.

Fluctuations in political influence

Palestinians today constitute approximately half the population in the territory between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea: Israel, Gaza and the Occupied West Bank. But fewer than one-third of them possess Israeli citizenship. Those who do – and as such can participate in its national elections – constitute roughly 17% of Israel’s citizenry.

From the creation of the Israeli state onward, Palestinian citizens have been eligible to vote, but they have faced hurdles to full participation.

Since the 1970s, Palestinian politicians’ identification with the wider Palestinian struggle has prompted attempts to disqualify candidates and parties. The Supreme Court has generally blocked such exclusions.

In Israel’s first decades, most Palestinian votes went to the Jewish-Arab Communist Party, in its various incarnations, or to Arab lists – parties affiliated with the ruling Labor movement and acting on its behalf. The 1980s saw the disappearance of these satellite lists and the emergence of alternatives to the communists. For example, the Progressive List for Peace entered parliament in 1984, combining Palestinian nationalism with Jewish-Arab cooperation. Later, in 1988, the Arab Democratic Party emerged as an exclusively Arab party.

Except for short periods in the mid-1990s and 2021-2022, Israeli parties that consider themselves Zionist generally regarded none of these independent lists as legitimate coalition partners. But Palestinian parliamentary leverage reached a high point in 1992–1995, when Yitzhak Rabin’s government relied on support from two Arab-majority parties.

They pursued two connected goals: advancing what became known as the Oslo peace process in the hope that it would lead to Palestinian statehood, and reducing discrimination in funding communities.

Their leverage helped secure significant increases in public investment for Arab communites. Similarly, the short-lived anti-Netanyahu government of 2021–2022 relied on the support of an Arab party, enabling some limited improvements on local issues.

A narrowing political arena

Today, space for such Palestinian parliamentary influence appears narrower than it has been for decades, Since the early 2010s, moreover, Arab parties have increasingly faced official and unofficial attempts to neuter their influence.

In September, Israel’s Central Elections Committee sought to disqualify both Arab electoral lists – the Joint List and the United Arab List – as well as individual candidates. In the 2022 election, these lists’ constituent parties received approximately 86% of the votes cast in Arab localities. Disqualifying both lists would have deprived the vast majority of Palestinian voters of their preferred political representation.

The Supreme Court reversed the lists’ disqualifications but signaled that a majority of its judges would uphold the exclusion of the National Democratic Assembly’s leader, Sami Abu Shehadeh, over an article he wrote immediately after the Hamas-led attacks of Oct. 7, 2023. His critics interpreted it as endorsing the massacre of Israeli civilians, though Abu Shehadeh and others vigorously denied that claim.

Rather than demand a ruling, Abu Shehadeh withdrew his candidacy, explaining that he feared a damaging precedent that would restrict Palestinian political activity more broadly.

This exclusionary atmosphere extends beyond political institutions. In the Israel Democracy Institute’s July 2026 survey, about one-third of Jewish respondents opposed Arab citizens’ right to vote. Among supporters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition parties, the proportion was approximately 55%.

Palestinian voters have also faced intimidation and voter suppression. Practical barriers compound this pressure. Residents of unrecognized Bedouin villages, for example, face long journeys to assigned polling stations.