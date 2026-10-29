MAGA ‘Ratfucker’ James O’Keefe Charged After Trying to Prove Voter Fraud by Allegedly Committing It

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The pair “visited multiple precincts in Hennepin County and misrepresented their identities by giving election judges names of registered voters in the precinct without those voters’ knowledge or permission,” according to the prosecutor’s statement.

Under Minnesota law, “no individual shall intentionally misrepresent the individual’s identity in applying for a ballot, depositing a ballot in a ballot box, or attempting to vote by means of a voting machine or electronic voting system.”

Neither man is accused of actually casting a ballot—their alleged offense, according to prosecutors, was misrepresenting their identities while applying for ballots.

Announcing the charges in Minneapolis, Democratic Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said: “Elections are the bedrock of democracy and their protection is one of our highest priorities. Individuals engaging in unlawful conduct related to our elections will be held accountable.”

“Polling places are the heart of our democracy and should be places of safety and peace,” Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, also a Democrat, said on Wednesday. “Any attempt to disrupt or deceive our election workers will not be tolerated.”

While the story practically writes its own punchline, plenty of observers weighed in with their own takes on the pair’s predicament.

“James O’Keefe is a generational dumbass,” Marisa Kabas, who publishes the progressive newsletter The Handbasket, said on Bluesky.

The irony is particularly rich given the years that conservative activists—with O’Keefe featuring prominently among them—have spent stridently claiming US elections are plagued by fraud, almost always without producing evidence to support their assertions.

Higby denied any wrongdoing and accused prosecutors of waging “lawfare” against him. O’Keefe had not yet commented on the charges as of Wednesday evening.

O’Keefe first rose to national prominence in 2009 with undercover videos targeting ACORN, a community organizing network serving low-income people. Posing as a pimp alongside collaborator Hannah Giles, who played a prostitute, O’Keefe published dubiously edited video footage of ACORN employees discussing what he claimed was illegal activity. O’Keefe later agreed to pay former ACORN employee Juan Carlos Vera $100,000 to settle a lawsuit over the recording.