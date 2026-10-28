Rajasthan IAS-IPS couple under fire after investigation flags purchase of 40 luxury properties worth ₹6.16 crore over two and a half years

Under the current government led by Bhajan Lal Sharma, he again received key positions. He has worked in several major departments of Rajasthan over the past 32 years and is currently serving as ACS. Some of these departments include the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, Industries, Public Enterprises, and Small and Medium Enterprises.

Who is Prashakha Mathur?

Prashakha Mathur is a 1995-batch IPS officer originally from Rajasthan. She is the wife of IAS officer Shikhar Agarwal and currently holds the post of ADG in Rajasthan. Like her husband, she has held important positions in the state and is considered a high-profile officer. Before clearing the UPSC examination, Mathur studied medicine.

She began her service in 1997 after completing her training and became the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Alwar. Throughout her career, she has received various awards, including the National Police Medal in 2024. She has also served as Additional Director General of Police at the State Human Rights Commission in Jaipur.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

[Rh/VP/HP]