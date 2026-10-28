Rajasthan IAS-IPS couple under fire after investigation flags purchase of 40 luxury properties worth ₹6.16 crore over two and a half years

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A RAJASTHAN IAS-IPS COUPLE, along with their family, has been accused of corruption. According to an investigation by Dainik Bhaskar, the family bought a total of 40 properties between September, 2023 to March, 2026. They allegedly bought all these properties from the same company, Goyal Fashions Private Limited. The combined cost of all 40 villas and cottages is more than ₹6 crore.
The IAS officer in question is Shikhar Agarwal, who is currently serving as the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of Rajasthan. His wife is IPS officer Prashakha Mathur, who also holds the senior position of Additional Director General of Police (ADG) in Rajasthan. Both are high-profile officers in the state who have previously held several important positions in major districts of Rajasthan.
The senior IAS and IPS couple, Shikhar Agarwal and Prashakha Mathur, along with their two sons and parents-in-law, allegedly bought 40 villas and cottages in just two and a half years, raising questions. An investigation by Dainik Bhaskar found that the couple bought the properties from a company at two Ananta resorts in Bujhda and Ajabgarh/ and later leased the same properties back to the company.
The family has 14 resorts under the Ananta brand across the country. The report also mentioned that the couple had 28 properties registered in their names. However, their annual Immovable Property Returns (IPRs) reportedly mentioned only 14 properties in Agarwal's name, with no properties listed in his wife's name. Rana Yashwant, a senior journalist, also shared a video of a Dainik Bhaskar report showing a large amount of money packed in polythene bags inside a truck.
Shikhar Agarwal is a senior IAS officer from the 1993 batch who cleared the UPSC examination after completing his engineering degree from IIT Kanpur. He has since worked in various districts of Rajasthan. During Vasundhara Raje's government, he served as Commissioner of the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA). He reportedly helped the authority generate profits worth crores but was later sidelined under the Ashok Gehlot government.
Under the current government led by Bhajan Lal Sharma, he again received key positions. He has worked in several major departments of Rajasthan over the past 32 years and is currently serving as ACS. Some of these departments include the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, Industries, Public Enterprises, and Small and Medium Enterprises.
Prashakha Mathur is a 1995-batch IPS officer originally from Rajasthan. She is the wife of IAS officer Shikhar Agarwal and currently holds the post of ADG in Rajasthan. Like her husband, she has held important positions in the state and is considered a high-profile officer. Before clearing the UPSC examination, Mathur studied medicine.
She began her service in 1997 after completing her training and became the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Alwar. Throughout her career, she has received various awards, including the National Police Medal in 2024. She has also served as Additional Director General of Police at the State Human Rights Commission in Jaipur.
(Edited by Harsh Pandey)
[Rh/VP/HP]
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