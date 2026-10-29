The Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia now speaks Ukrainian

"To be able to offer Ukrainians and Ukrainian speakers a resource in their own language in order to explore The Declaration's Journey, and the chance to better understand how independence movements across time and space inform each other and connect people from disparate corners of the world, is a great honor for our institution," added Putman during the official presentation of the audio guide, held at the museum on October 22.

The exhibition The Declaration’s Journey, which explores the influence of the U.S. Declaration of Independence on historical events over the past 250 years, includes Ukraine’s Declaration of Independence, displayed alongside declarations from other nations.

This was part of the initiative launched in 2019 by Ukraine’s first lady, Olena Zelenska, who continues to introduce Ukrainian-language audio guides at leading cultural and historical landmarks around the world.

“For Ukrainians living far from home, hearing their native language in a place like this museum is a meaningful connection to their roots. The Ukrainian language is also a way for us to engage as equals through culture, art, and history,” said Denys Sienik, Ukraine’s chargé d’affaires in the United States, during his remarks at the museum.