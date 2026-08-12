Who Was Rajkumari Amrit Kaur? The Freedom Fighter Who Became India's First Female Cabinet Minister and Led the Nation's Health Revolution

Rajkumari Amrit Kaur hailed from Lucknow, India, and was born to Raja Sir Harnam Singh Ahluwalia, who was a member of the Kapurthala royal family. Her father had left the family following a dispute over the throne and later married Priscilla Golaknath. Amrit Kaur was the youngest of her 10 siblings.

She was born in 1887 and, according to some reports, was raised as a Christian. Kaur completed her education in England and graduated from the prestigious University of Oxford.

She returned to her homeland in 1918, marking the beginning of her journey in India’s independence movement. Kaur became the secretary of Mahatma Gandhi, with whom she shared a common vision and similar ideas for India. She met Gandhi in 1919 and served as his secretary for several years.

The Amritsar Massacre, or the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre, was a turning point in Kaur’s life, as it was for many freedom fighters at the time. The brutal massacre took place at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar, Punjab, on April 13, 1919, when British troops opened fire on a large crowd that had gathered to celebrate the festival of Baisakhi. The Jallianwala Bagh Massacre changed the course of India’s freedom movement.

As a vocal critic of the British Raj in India, Kaur was also opposed to child marriage and the purdah system. She participated in the Gandhi-led Dandi March in 1930, following which she was arrested by the British authorities. From participating in the Quit India Movement to representing and supporting the Christian Indian community, Kaur stood firm for the causes she believed in.

Amrit Kaur as India’s First Health Minister

After a long struggle, India gained its independence on August 15, 1947, with Jawaharlal Nehru serving as the country’s first Prime Minister. In Nehru’s first Cabinet, Amrit Kaur was appointed as India’s first Health Minister and later became its longest-serving Health Minister as well.

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During her tenure, Kaur led campaigns to combat diseases such as malaria and tuberculosis. Kaur was also elected to the Constituent Assembly, which was responsible for drafting the Constitution of India.

Amrit Kaur never married and had no children. She served in the Rajya Sabha until the end of her life. Rajkumari Amrit Kaur passed away in 1964. During her tenure as Health Minister, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi was established in 1956. She also served as the first president of AIIMS. In her honour, the College of Nursing in New Delhi was renamed the Rajkumari Amrit Kaur College of Nursing, recognising her role in its establishment.

Amrit Kaur’s life and her contributions to the newly independent India will always be remembered as an important chapter in the story of India’s freedom struggle. With India having completed 79 years of independence, Amrit Kaur’s legacy continues to live on.

(Edited by Harsh Pandey)

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