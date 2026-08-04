An Attack on Red Sea Increases Oil Tanker Risk in the Middle East Hitting Its Worst Point Since the Iran War Began

A short-lived peace deal with the US in early June had briefly pushed traffic back up, but renewed fighting about a month later caused numbers to drop sharply again. Many vessels are now switching off their tracking signals while crossing the strait to avoid being targeted.

With Hormuz so risky, some tankers carrying oil from Saudi Arabia had been rerouting through the Red Sea instead, travelling between the kingdom and west Africa. But that alternative path has now become dangerous too, after Yemen's Houthi forces launched a string of attacks on Saudi tankers using the route. Kpler analyst Matthew Wright said the industry was now facing problems stacked on top of each other.

See Also: Despite Its Best Efforts, Iran Won’t Be Able to Toll the Strait of Hormuz. Here’s Why

A New Threat Awaits After A Blockade of Red Sea Ports by Iran

The Houthi militia, which is backed by Iran, announced a blockade of Saudi Arabia's Red Sea ports on July 20, 2026 and Britain's maritime trade agency has confirmed several attacks on ships there in the past week. Tim Wilkins of Intertanko, a body representing tanker owners, said the situation was becoming increasingly complicated, with the high-risk zone now stretching into Saudi waters and parts of the Red Sea.

Kpler data shows that of the 28 commodity vessels that passed through the Bab el-Mandeb strait on Saturday, August 1, 2026 six had switched off their transponders to stay hidden. Not every ship is being scared off, since the Houthi threat is aimed specifically at Saudi-linked shipping, and overall traffic through the strait is still running at about half of normal levels. However, the number of ships loading crude oil bound for Asia through this route has fallen to roughly four per day, the lowest figure recorded since the war began.