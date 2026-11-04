From first black female Governor to first openly gay senator: Many Firsts of US Midterm Elections

THE US MIDTERM ELECTIONS have turned the tables against the Republican Party, with Democrats taking control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives. According to the latest reports, election Day saw a dramatic shift, as voters gave enough support to the Democrats to flip the House of Representatives. Midterm elections are usually held halfway through a president’s four-year term, following the completion of the first two years.
With decisive projections favouring the Democrats, the midterm elections have also become a significant moment in history, marked by several firsts. From the first Black woman elected governor to the first openly gay US senator, here are some of the landmark victories in the US midterm elections.
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At the top of the list is Keisha Lance Bottoms (D), who has been making headlines for becoming the first female governor of Georgia. She has also made history by becoming the first Black woman to hold the position in the history of the United States. Her victory has also attracted attention as it marks the Democrats' first win in Georgia in over 20 years. The 56-year-old politician defeated Republican businessman Rick Jackson, who was directly endorsed by US President Donald Trump. Official figures suggest that Keisha secured the governor's seat with 52.24% of the votes, while Jackson received 45.76%.
With around 57.17% of the vote share, Deb Haaland (D) has become the new governor of New Mexico. Haaland has made history by becoming the first Native American politician to be elected governor of a US state. She had earlier served as Interior Secretary under former President Joe Biden. Haaland defeated Republican politician and businessman Greggory D. Hull, who served as the mayor of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, from 2014 to 2016. Marking a significant moment for the Native American community, Haaland is not the only politician to make history. Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, who also belongs to the Democratic Party, is the next senator from Minnesota.
Texas was a Republican stronghold for more than three decades until Democrat Gina Hinojosa became the governor of Texas, defeating three-time governor Greg Abbott with 52.64% of the vote. Hinojosa is also the state's first Latina governor. She previously worked as a lawyer specialising in labour and civil rights. Hinojosa will take charge of the office in January 2027 and will become the first Democratic governor to do so since Ann Richards, who left office in 1995.
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Forty-six-year-old Chris Pappas is an American politician from the Democratic Party who won the US Senate race in New Hampshire. He defeated Republican Party candidate John E. Sununu. Pappas is the first openly gay man to be elected to the US Senate. He has been serving in the US House of Representatives since 2018. According to reports, he previously worked at a restaurant that is a family business. He lives in Manchester with his husband, Vann.
Adam Hamilton is the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in Kansas in 94 years. He defeated Republican Party candidate Roger Marshall with a 50.93% vote share. Hamilton appealed to voters by highlighting the rising cost of living and criticising Trump's handling of the economy, along with his approach to the conflict with Iran. The 62-year-old Methodist pastor secured a historic victory, as the last time Democrats won a Senate race in the state was in 1932.
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