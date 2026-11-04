From first black female Governor to first openly gay senator: Many Firsts of US Midterm Elections

THE US MIDTERM ELECTIONS have turned the tables against the Republican Party, with Democrats taking control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives. According to the latest reports, election Day saw a dramatic shift, as voters gave enough support to the Democrats to flip the House of Representatives. Midterm elections are usually held halfway through a president’s four-year term, following the completion of the first two years.

With decisive projections favouring the Democrats, the midterm elections have also become a significant moment in history, marked by several firsts. From the first Black woman elected governor to the first openly gay US senator, here are some of the landmark victories in the US midterm elections.

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