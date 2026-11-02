US midterm elections are witnessing a number of Indian-Origin Candidates running for Office: Here’s a detailed list of the Indian-origin candidates

Ro Khanna is a member of the Democratic Party’s progressive wing. His family has a history rooted in India’s freedom struggle. Amarnath Vidyalankar — Khanna’s grandfather — was actively involved in the freedom movement, and was imprisoned alongside Mahatma Gandhi. Mr. Vidyalankar had also been part of the Parliament as a Congress MP.

It was Khanna’s parents who migrated to the USA. His mother was a school teacher born in Punjab, who migrated to the US. Khanna’s father was a chemical engineer from Indian Institute of Technology.

Ro Khanna was born in Philadelphia and studied economics at the University of Chicago. After finishing his studies at Chicago, Ro Khanna went on to study law from the Yale Law School.

In this year’s midterm, Ro Khanna is running to be re-elected from California’s 17th Congressional District. This area comprises parts of Silicon Valley.

He is a well-known critic of Donald Trump, and has given a call for the Democrats’ victory in the 2026 midterm and 2028 presidential polls. He has also been witnessed alongside Senator Bernie Sanders, especially in their campaign for the “California Proposition 40” or the billionaire tax.