Post-Midterms Report Stresses Economic Populism Propelled Democrats to Victory

See Also: With control of Congress, here’s how Democrats could stop Trump’s war in Iran

“When asked which political party they trust more to handle inflation and the cost of living, 34% of swing voters said the Democratic Party, while 19% said the Republican Party... A plurality (47%) said they don’t know which party they trust more,” the report notes. “Democrats also carried a large trust advantage on healthcare (+29) and programs like Social Security and Medicare (+23),” but “at least 40% of swing voters said they didn’t know which party they trust more on nearly every issue tested.”

Reiterating that lack of trust in both major parties, large majorities of swing voters also said they don’t think that either Democrats or Republicans “have a solution for the cost of living.” However, over 70% specifically said they don’t think GOP President Donald Trump, who returned to power last year after losing reelection in 2020, has a solution.

Since Trump’s second inauguration, he has been intensely criticized for enriching his family and wealthy allies while driving up costs for the public with his key policies, including sweeping tariffs, a deadly crackdown on immigrants, and the ongoing illegal war on Iran. Faced with soaring prices for everything from gasoline and groceries to healthcare and housing, voters on Tuesday ousted enough of Trump’s fellow Republicans to give Democrats majorities in both chambers of Congress.

Key wins that helped Democrats secure the US Senate occurred in Maine, Michigan, and Texas, which elected Troy Jackson, Abdul El-Sayed, and James Talarico, respectively. Data for Progress surveyed likely voters in all three states in the weeks before the election and found that the economy and cost of living were most important to them, followed by government corruption.

Voters in these three states trusted Democrats over Republicans on cost of living, and also expressed significant support for a range of progressive policies, including higher taxes on millionaires, a $15 minimum wage, a pause on construction of artificial intelligence data centers, making fossil fuel giants pay for climate disasters, creating a Medicare for All healthcare system, and ending military aid to Israel.

While some Democratic leaders and consultants have argued that the party’s candidates need to embrace “moderate” platforms to get elected—particularly in districts or states previously won by Trump—Data for Progress found that this cycle, voters “associated Democrats with an economic populist platform” and “the more centrist messages registered far less.”

As for Republicans, likely voters believed congressional candidates would “mostly support” the president’s agenda if elected, and residents of Maine, Michigan, and Texas similarly thought the party’s Senate candidates “would mostly follow Trump’s lead.” Majorities said that the president hasn’t kept key campaign promises, including gasoline below $2, no more wars, ending inflation, cutting electricity prices in half, eradicating veteran homelessness, and capping credit card interest rates.

During Republicans’ federal trifecta over the past nearly two years, their biggest legislative “accomplishment” was passing the 2025 budget package they dubbed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA). The Data for Progress report points out that with Trump’s popularity tanking, some GOP candidates tried to focus on that law—but “the argument wasn’t convincing.”

“When asked if Republican claims that their tax cuts had helped working families were mostly true or false, a majority (61%) said false,” the document details. “In the days ahead of the election, a majority of voters (54%), including 61% of independents, also said wealthy people and large corporations benefited most from the bill’s tax cuts.”

When voters were asked which Trump administration policies concerned them most, passage of the OBBBA ranked second, only behind the Iran War. Other top issues included directing US Immigration and Customs Enforcement to conduct mass deportations, the tariff regime, Trump promoting his family’s cryptocurrency and enriching properties like Mar-a-Lago, and the Department of Justice withholding files about his dead former friend, sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein, while probing the president’s political enemies.

Political advertisements attacking Democrats that caught the attention of voters this round often focused on socialism, immigration, and transgender girls and women participating in sports. The report says that the GOP’s “focus on culture war issues—and on attacking transgender people specifically—was misaligned with what voters wanted to hear from their candidates.”

A majority of all voters told Data for Progress that they wanted candidates to talk more about food prices, fuel prices, healthcare costs, and political corruption—topics that have long been key focuses of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who caucuses with Democrats and ran for the party’s presidential nomination in 2016 and 2020. In the wake of the “blue tsunami,” as some have described Tuesday’s results, Sanders has been widely recognized for his impact on the Democratic Party and its priorities over the past decade.

“The Bernie Sanders economic playbook is now mainstream in the Democratic Party—the data is clear that economic populism was central to these historic election results,” Data for Progress executive director Ryan O’Donnell said in a statement about the group’s new report.

“Candidates across the country made fighting billionaires, elites, and corporations the centerpiece of their campaigns, successfully connecting affordability and anti-corruption,” he continued. “But while swing voters strongly rejected Trump and the Republican Party’s handling of the cost of living, our data underscores that they are not yet convinced Democrats have a solution either. This gap presents both a risk and an opportunity.”

“Data for Progress has found that voters’ trust in the Democratic Party increases after hearing it supports anti-corruption and economic populist policies,” he added. “Americans are hungry for leadership that challenges the status quo, ends America’s forever wars, and takes on entrenched wealth and corporate power.”

Sanders himself argued after the midterms that the job of the new Democratic majorities in Congress “is to represent where working families are.” Citing a poll that found “well over 60% of the American people want Medicare for All,” the senator proposed passing his longtime healthcare policy—and said that “if Trump wants to veto it, that’s his constitutional right.”

Medicare for All is just part of what many progressive lawmakers and advocacy groups want Democrats to take on in the next two years, whether or not the White House fights back. Other priorities include a federal wealth tax, ending the Iran War, and possibly even impeaching Trump a third time.