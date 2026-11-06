Football GOAT Cristiano Ronaldo announces International retirement at the age of 41

CRISTIANO RONALDO, the Portuguese football superstar, has announced retirement on Thursday November 5, 2026 from the national team marking the end of his 23 years long journey. In a long video message he, shared across his social media platforms, said, “Portugal will always be in me.” Although the striker would continue to play at the club level with Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassar.

The 41 year old player represented his country in a record 234 games with an astonishing score of 146 goals, highest international goals at a national level by any player in the world. “The day has come for me to hand back the Number 7 shirt to our national team,” the charismatic striker said in the beginning of the message.

Ronaldo made his debut at the age of 18 on August 20, 2003 against Kazakhstan and his first international goal came against Greece during UEFA Euro 2004, a tournament where he announced to the world his arrival to become the one of the all time best in the world.

Ronaldo’s major triumph with the national team came in 2016 where he led his team to secure Portugal their first Euro cup, the biggest football tournament among the European countries. He, along with the Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi, is considered the best football player around the world. Although he never lifted a FIFA world cup trophy a long time dream of his which is unlikely to be fulfilled now.