‘Officially a Green Wave Too’: Climate and Eco Champions Triumph in Historic Midterms

This article was originally published in Common Dreams under Creative Commons 3.0 license. Read the original article. Contact: editor@commondreams.org

By Olivia Rosane

Tuesday’s historic rebuke of President Donald Trump’s policies and party was also a major victory for the climate and environment, campaigners said, as Democratic control of Congress gives lawmakers a chance to check the president’s pro-pollution and pro-extinction agenda.

Up and down the ballot, voters elected candidates who champion climate action and holding wealthy polluters accountable while rejecting data centers and tech and fossil-fuel spending blitzes.

“Voters just overwhelmingly repudiated the most anti-environmental, pro-fossil fuel administration in US history,” Jamie Henn, the director of Fossil Free Media, told Common Dreams. “This was a historic climate victory in disguise. Voters across the country supported candidates who pledged to cut energy costs, end corruption, and take on corporate greed. That’s the exact framework we need to push a bold clean energy and polluter pays agenda.”

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“Climate politics are back on the table, and we plan to fight for them.”

“Last night’s election opens the door for plenty more states to pass climate legislation, like climate superfund bills, and block industry attempts to hold back clean energy or immunize themselves from climate damages,” Henn said.

Affordability and Corruption Are Climate Issues

While climate and the environment took a backseat in election rhetoric and reporting to issues like affordability and corruption, many winning candidates who champion reducing inequality and challenging corporate greed—such as Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-Mich.) and Reps.-elect Chris Rabb (D-Pa.), Claire Valdez (D-NY), and Melat Kiros (D-Colo.)—also back policies such as a Green New Deal and holding polluting industries accountable. Also in Michigan, Democratic Rep.-elect Will Lawrence was a co-founder of the climate focused Sunrise Movement.

“Ardent advocates of climate and environmental action and justice who loudly rejected Trump and the Republican attack on both are now heading to and returning back to Congress and to offices across the nation,” environmental investigative journalist Antonia Juhasz wrote on social media. “It’s officially a Green Wave too.”

Kidus Girma, Sunrise Movement’s campaign director, told Common Dreams that on Tuesday, “Young people proved that progressive ideas like the Green New Deal are just as popular in central Michigan as they are in Brooklyn.”

“Working people in America no matter where they live want the same thing—good green jobs, a pause on data centers, and a system that works for people, not billionaires,” Girma said. “Climate politics are back on the table, and we plan to fight for them.”

Climate advocates pointed out that issues such as the high price of gas due to Trump’s illegal war on Iran are intimately connected with the dependence on a fossil fuel industry that is empowered to profit from energy crises.

“Climate change may not have dominated the election, but the consequences of our dependence on fossil fuels certainly did,” said Cassidy DiPaola, the communications director at Fossil Free Media and spokesperson for the Make Polluters Pay campaign, in a statement. “Americans are struggling with high gas prices, rising energy bills, and mounting climate disaster costs while Big Oil rakes in record profits and spends millions buying influence in Washington.”

Further, the backlash against the AI data centers build-out, reflected in massive wins for data centers moratoriums and anti-data center candidates, is also a major climate victory, as the Sierra Club projects that the use of fossil fuels to power new data centers will increase power sector emissions by 42% by 2030 when compared with 2025 levels, undoing 15 years of climate progress in electricity generation.

“Millions of voters cast their ballots in frustration over data centers, corporate greed, and Trump’s egregious giveaways to fossil fuel CEOs and other industry cronies,” Brett Hartl, the national political director at the Center for Biological Diversity Action Fund, said in a statement.

Elizabeth Bast, executive director at Oil Change Action, said in a statement that “voters send a clear message: They’re fed up with Trump’s agenda of fossil fuel giveaways, illegal and immoral wars, and unchecked data center expansion that makes their lives more expensive while lining the pockets of Big Oil and Big Tech,”

Bast continued: “Affordability and accountability were voters’ top concerns this election cycle. Both are inseparable from fossil fuel dependence. Americans have spent an additional $101 billion on gas since the start of Trump’s war on Iran, highlighting the dangers of fossil fuel reliance. Meanwhile, Trump increased his wealth by tens of millions through stock trades made profitable by his war—a blatant example of this administration’s corruption.”

Big Oil Bet and Lost

One major theme of the midterms was the ability of the “many” to beat the “money,” as El-Sayed put it in his victory speech. Big spending by the American Israel Public Affairs Committee and Big Tech oligarchs including Elon Musk failed to force their preferred candidates over the finish line.

This was equally true of Big Oil, as Emily Atklin detailed in a race-by-race breakdown for Heated. On the national level, Chevron, Koch, Energy Transfer, and the American Petroleum Institute gave a combined $25 million to keep Republicans in charge of Congress, only to see the Democrats retake both the House and Senate. Chevron also gave $200,000 each to losing GOP candidates Ken Paxton in Texas and Sen. Susan Collins in Maine.

Lawrence, the Sunrise Movement alum, triumphed over the combined forces of Musk and other GOP insiders in what was the nation’s most expensive House race.

“Lawrence mobilized voters and volunteers by his long-standing commitment to putting working-class families over billionaire polluters and data center developers. His campaign estimates it knocked more doors than any other House Democratic race,” Oil Change’s Bast said.

Mya Lega, a Lawrence campaign spokesperson, told Common Dreams: “Michiganders want our land, air, and water protected from AI data centers, polluters, and corporate oligarchs. Will Lawrence built his career on standing up to them. In the House, he’ll be a leading voice against the Trump administration’s rollbacks on environmental protections and handouts to corporations and oligarchs.”

The victory of people over money was true of more local races as well, as in Georgia where voters flipped the Georgia Public Service Commission to Democratic control despite fossil fuel spending on behalf of Republican candidates, while voters in Colorado rejected an industry-backed attempt to enshrine a right to use or sell natural gas in the state constitution.

“Fossil fuel money is one of the most powerful forces in American politics. It is the biggest obstacle we face in preserving a livable climate for everyone on Earth,” Atkin wrote. “But it is not invincible. Not even close.”

Further, the appetite for getting money out of politics was reflected in votes on energy and climate issues. In Michigan, voters approved Proposition 2 to bar publicly regulated utilities from giving funds to state and local candidates. And nationwide, more than 65 congressional candidates who had signed the No Fossil Fuel Money Pledge won their races.

“Big Oil and Big Tech have poured enormous amounts of money into this election to protect their power and profits,” Bast of Oil Change wrote. “Across the country, candidates who refuse fossil fuel money have won elections, proving that Big Oil’s money is no match for the power of organized communities.”

A Win for Wildlife

Beyond climate and energy concerns, Defenders of Wildlife celebrated Tuesday’s results as a check on Trump’s gutting of protections public lands and endangered species.

“For those of us working to protect America’s wildlife and wild places, this is a moment of renewed hope and possibility,” the group’s president and CEO, Andrew Bowman, said in a statement. “Over the past two years, we have faced extraordinary challenges, including relentless efforts to weaken the Endangered Species Act, roll back protections for public lands, and undermine decades of conservation progress.”

Bowman continued: “A new Congress offers opportunities to defend bedrock environmental laws, strengthen congressional oversight, and advance conservation priorities that have faced significant political headwinds. It also creates new possibilities for bipartisan cooperation around something we know transcends political divisions: America’s shared commitment to wildlife and our natural heritage.”

‘Rallying Cry’

Following Tuesday’s win, climate and environmental campaigners urged victorious candidates to consider their election as a mandate to protect public health and the environment and to hold polluters accountable for harm and corruption.

They also urged current members of Congress to reject the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act (BAAJA), a bill that advocates argue would gut current regulations to clear the way for more fossil fuel and data centers projects.

“The midterm results are a rallying cry for Democrats to use their newfound power to rein in Trump. Democrats must not cut deals in the lame duck that bolster Trump and give Republicans wins but instead lay the foundation to end Trump’s corrupt anti-environmental crusade for good,” the Center for Biological Diversity’s Hartl said.

“Voters gave Democrats control of Congress to advance policies that uplift communities, not offer sweetheart giveaways to corporate polluters and data centers, like the Senate permitting reform bill,” Hartl continued. “Trump has done so much damage to our public lands, wildlife habitats, and clean air and water protections in the last two years. Democrats must take ownership of their new mandate right now and start changing the conversation in Congress.”

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“For newly elected leaders looking to establish themselves as champions of the working class, taking on Big Oil is an obvious place to start.”

Earthworks policy director Lauren Pagel warned: “In the coming weeks this administration and current Congress will treat the lame-duck session like a fire sale on essential environmental and health protections and the rights of tribal governments. It is critical we stop them before they do even more damage to our air, water, land, sacred places, and the health of our communities.”

She argued that this started with rejecting BAAJA: “This legislation that the Senate will likely consider next week would permanently undercut the ability of communities to say no to dangerous oil, gas, and mining projects in their backyards.”

Bast of Oil Change agreed, saying: “Democrats have a clear mandate to rein in Big Oil and Big Tech. They must seize the opportunity to do so, first by rejecting the currently proposed permitting deal... and then by taxing Big Oil’s windfall profits in the incoming Congress.”

The Environmental Protection Network (EPN), an organization made up of more than 800 former employees of the Environmental Protection Agency, called on the new Congress to hold Trump’s EPA to account for failing in its mission to protect people and the environment from pollution and to restore it to its prior function and scientific rigor.

“Americans understand that when corporations aren’t held accountable for their pollution, ordinary families end up paying the price,” EPN’s senior director of public affairs, Marc Boom, said in a statement. “Our polling shows that 81% of registered voters surveyed believe the costs of pollution are being shifted onto families. The incoming Congress has an opportunity and a responsibility to hold EPA and the rest of the federal government accountable and make sure they’re doing their jobs to protect public health and leave families safer, not sicker.”

Others urged the new Congress to take the opportunity to hold Big Oil accountable as well.

“Americans are struggling with high gas prices, rising energy bills, and mounting climate disaster costs while Big Oil rakes in record profits and spends millions buying influence in Washington,” DiPaola said in a statement. “Voters made clear they’re fed up with corporate greed and politicians who put wealthy donors ahead of working families. Now Democrats have a chance to prove they’re serious about changing that. For newly elected leaders looking to establish themselves as champions of the working class, taking on Big Oil is an obvious place to start.”

She continued: “We want to see oil executives hauled before Congress to answer for their profiteering and political influence. We want a windfall profits tax that puts money back in working people’s pockets, climate superfund laws that make polluters pay for the damage they’ve caused, and an end to Big Oil’s push for special legal immunity. Democrats have won the power to take on one of the wealthiest and most politically connected industries in America, and we expect them to use it.”

Aaron Regunberg, who directs Public Citizen’s Climate Accountability Project, agreed.

“Democrats across the country ran on a pledge to lower the costs of essentials and take on corporate corruption. They just won a massive mandate to do just that. And you can’t achieve those goals without fighting for Big Oil accountability,” he told Common Dreams.

He continued: “Democrats have an opportunity to crack down on fossil fuel profiteering and haul Big Oil CEOs in to investigate their corrupt dealings with Trump. It would be a huge mistake to not seize this huge opportunity.”

[Wc/AR]

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