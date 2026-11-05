‘Epic’ blue wave helps Democrats take Congress in overwhelming rebuke to President Trump

Who will control the US Senate?

Some rural areas of the country were also more competitive than expected, like North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District, where Democrat Jaime Ager flipped a conservative district. What does that tell you?

It’s definitely an indicator of at least one of these two things. One is just really massive Democratic turnout across the board. Regardless of where they live, Democrats were so enthusiastic and energized to turn out that they did so across all different types of districts and counties.

It could also be an indicator of some cross-party voting, where Republicans are crossing over in some cases and voting for the Democrat. I don’t imagine there’s a ton of that, but in a lot of these close districts, and if you’ve got enough of those folks in places like Texas, it really does make a big difference, those small shifts.

I think we’re probably also likely to see, and we saw some of this in the exit polling, a major shift in independent voters, unaffiliated voters, toward the Democrats, whereas in 2024 they had been closer to Trump.

I’d like to go back to turnout briefly. Turnout looks like it was strong across the country. In Georgia, for example, Election Day’s turnout was on pace to beat turnout in the 2024 presidential elections.

That’s unprecedented, at least in modern elections. In Texas, for example, in some counties we saw James Talarico getting as many raw votes as Kamala Harris did in a presidential election. This isn’t a very political science term, but that’s insane. In a midterm election you typically see 10% or 15% less turnout than you would in a presidential election. But Democrats voted in presidential-level numbers in a lot of these really key areas, and that’s explaining how they’re able to overperform at levels we haven’t seen in at least 20 years.

Elon Musk spent nearly half a billion dollars supporting Republican candidates, including some US$200 million in Texas to elect Ken Paxton for the Senate, who lost. What does that tell you about the influence of political spending?