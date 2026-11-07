Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle arrested in Florida over storing child sexual abuse pornographic materials

THOMAS MARKLE — father of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was arrested in Florida on November 6, 2026, in connection to child abuse materials being recovered by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) in two storage units in the Los Angeles area. The 82-year-old was subsequently charged with one count of possessing child pornography, as per the reports published by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).

Markle was arrested at a senior care facility in Florida, USA, and had appeared before a federal court in Tampa after his arrest. Then, the court had ordered him to remain under home detention at his assisted living facility and imposed electronic monitoring conditions.

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Following these, the judicial proceedings are expected to be transferred to California — the place where the alleged pornographic materials were discovered by the FBI.

What is the case against Thomas Markle?

The arrest followed an investigation by the authorities in the Philippines and the United States. Following the investigation, the DOJ informed that investigators seized around 78 items, which included slides, film negatives and books, from two storage units registered under the name of Thomas Markle.

According to the federal complaint, US law enforcement authorities began investigating Thomas Markle in October 2026 after receiving information about the delivery of suspected child sexual abuse materials from the Philippines.

The investigation, however, took shape, after an individual submitted an affidavit to the authorities regarding the discovery of the abuse materials. Subsequently, the investigating authorities interviewed another individual who disclosed Markle's rented storage unit in the Los Angeles Area. This information further provided the authorities with the location of a second storage unit associated with Markle.

According to The Sun, the allegations against Thomas Markle Sr. were reported by his son Thomas Markle, after he discovered hundreds of child abuse sex images in boxes at his father’s home.