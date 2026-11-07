Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle arrested in Florida over storing child sexual abuse pornographic materials

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THOMAS MARKLE — father of Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was arrested in Florida on November 6, 2026, in connection to child abuse materials being recovered by the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) in two storage units in the Los Angeles area. The 82-year-old was subsequently charged with one count of possessing child pornography, as per the reports published by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).
Markle was arrested at a senior care facility in Florida, USA, and had appeared before a federal court in Tampa after his arrest. Then, the court had ordered him to remain under home detention at his assisted living facility and imposed electronic monitoring conditions.
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Following these, the judicial proceedings are expected to be transferred to California — the place where the alleged pornographic materials were discovered by the FBI.
The arrest followed an investigation by the authorities in the Philippines and the United States. Following the investigation, the DOJ informed that investigators seized around 78 items, which included slides, film negatives and books, from two storage units registered under the name of Thomas Markle.
According to the federal complaint, US law enforcement authorities began investigating Thomas Markle in October 2026 after receiving information about the delivery of suspected child sexual abuse materials from the Philippines.
The investigation, however, took shape, after an individual submitted an affidavit to the authorities regarding the discovery of the abuse materials. Subsequently, the investigating authorities interviewed another individual who disclosed Markle's rented storage unit in the Los Angeles Area. This information further provided the authorities with the location of a second storage unit associated with Markle.
According to The Sun, the allegations against Thomas Markle Sr. were reported by his son Thomas Markle, after he discovered hundreds of child abuse sex images in boxes at his father’s home.
The FBI obtained judicially authorized search warrants and searched both the storage units. The units were reportedly rented by Markle since 2008, with the most recent payments made through automatic payment in October 2026.
According to the reports of the judicial proceedings by The BBC, the affidavit which was filed detailed about two images that allegedly depicted an adult man. In one of the images, there was an adult man with a nude prepubescent girl. The other image allegedly depicted a nude prepubescent girl in a room that appeared to be part of a motel chain in the Philippines. The affidavit allegedly identified the adult man to be Thomas Markle.
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These allegations led federal authorities to pursue charges against Markle in the United States. Finally, the DOJ stated that Markle was charged with one count of possessing child pornography. If convicted, he could face a maximum statutory sentence of 20 years in federal prison.
Additionally, the department also clarified that the criminal complaint contains allegations and that the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
Thomas Wayne Markle was born on July 18, 1944, in Newport, Pennsylvania. He worked as a television lighting director and director of photography in the American entertainment industry for more than four decades.
He began his broadcasting career at WTTW-TV Channel 11 in Chicago during the 1970s. While working in Chicago, Markle won the Chicago/Midwest Emmy Award for the program Made in Chicago in 1975.
After this major achievement, Markle moved to Los Angeles, and went on to become one of the most reputed lighting directors in the television industry.
His other awards include two Daytime Emmy Awards in 1982 and 2011; a Primetime Emmy nomination in 1986, among other recognitions.
He had been married twice. Thomas Jr. — one of the sources that led to this investigation — is the child from his first marriage, while Meghan Markle is his daughter from the second marriage.
[Rh/AR/RS]
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