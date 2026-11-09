Sanders Explains How the New Democratic Congress Can Take an ‘Immediate First Step to Medicare for All’

US Sen. Bernie Sanders on Sunday urged Democrats to use their new congressional majorities to lower the Medicare eligibility age by 10 years, expand the program to children, and add dental, vision, and hearing coverage—steps that the progressive senator said would put the country on a path toward a Medicare for All system.

Sanders (I-Vt.), the leading proponent of Medicare for All in the Senate, argued that each proposal he outlined “can be passed with 51 votes in the Senate through reconciliation,” a filibuster-proof budget process that would allow Democrats in the upper chamber to approve legislation without Republican support. Any Democratic bill would still face President Donald Trump’s veto pen.

“Let’s do it,” the Vermont senator wrote on social media, calling his plan “an immediate first step toward Medicare for All.”

In recent years, Sanders has repeatedly pushed Democrats to incrementally expand Medicare as part of a broader effort to ultimately provide every person in the US with comprehensive health coverage as a right.