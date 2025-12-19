After Erika Kirk and Candace Owens’ “Productive” Meeting, Owens Was Found Beating Around the Bush When Piers Morgan Asked Who Murdered Charlie Kirk According to Her?

Key Points:
Candace Owens and Erika Kirk described their four-and-a-half-hour meeting as “productive” amid an ongoing public feud.
Piers Morgan pressed Owens on Uncensored Live to provide evidence and names to support her claims of TPUSA involvement.
Owens admitted she lacks concrete evidence, triggering online backlash.
The virtual feud slipped into reality on December 15, 2025, when Erika Kirk and conservative commentator Candace Owens finally held a face-to-face discussion. The hostility between the duo had been evident since the assassination of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) co-founder and famous conservative voice in American University campuses, Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025.
The long-standing feud gave rise to numerous theories about their strained relationship. Owens has been promoting multiple conspiracy theories surrounding the untimely death of Charlie Kirk, hinting at the involvement of Israeli donors, alleged Egyptian tracking, and possible TPUSA complicity.
She has been adamant in pushing the narrative that 22-year-old shooter Tyler Robinson was not the sole culprit behind the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
Owens’ theories have drawn responses from Erika Kirk herself. During a CBS town hall interview on December 13, 2025, she was asked to comment on the bombshell theories raised by Owens. Erika publicly responded by asking her to ‘stop.’
‘Stop. That’s it. That’s all I have to say. Stop,’ she replied.
In a recent episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored Live featuring Candace Owens, which aired on December 17, 2025, she stated that she was not asked to stop.
Following their much-awaited meeting, the duo took to their respective X accounts to share the mood after the discussion. Candace and Erika both labelled their four-and-a-half-hour-long meeting as ‘productive.’ Owens stated that the discussion was a two-way exchange that included both agreements and disagreements.
She wrote, ‘We agreed much more than I had anticipated. Of course, we also disagreed on various points and people as well.’ She further claimed that the meeting involved an exchange of information, along with clarifying the intent behind their actions.
On December 17, 2025, Owens released Episode 280 on her official YouTube channel, discussing the points of conversation between her and Erika Kirk. In the hours-long discussion, which was held in Nashville, Owens revealed that Erika was upset over a previous post in which she had referred to TPUSA as a ‘godforsaken company.’
She further claimed that the non-profit organisation currently led by CEO Erika Kirk was filled with people who had ‘betrayed’ Charlie. Addressing the remark, Owens acknowledged that the comment was ‘aggressive’ on her part. She continued to reiterate her theories surrounding Tyler Robinson and the possible involvement of other individuals in Charlie Kirk’s death.
Journalist Piers Morgan questioned Owens’ theories on his show Uncensored Live, which aired on December 17, 2025. Morgan asked Owens to name individuals within TPUSA who were allegedly involved in the death of Charlie Kirk.
In an hour-long episode, Morgan pushed Owens to prove her theory by dropping names. He claimed that Owens’ theories were simply taken out of thin air, as they lacked evidence to support them.
The interaction between them went viral, triggering responses that Owens had made numerous unsubstantiated claims. Many users on X stated that the meeting with Erika appeared to have taken place to curb such conspiracy theories.
One user wrote, ‘If this is even true, it’s obvious to everyone with a functioning brain that the meeting happened with the understanding that it needs to stop — or why bother?’
Owens told Morgan that she believed there were multiple people from TPUSA involved in masterminding the assassination. She added, ‘My exact words are that they are engaged in a cover-up of what happened to Charlie that day.’ Morgan countered by asking her, ‘Who was involved in the murder?’ She replied, ‘I did not say murder.’
Morgan reiterated his stance on the need for solid evidence to support the case presented by Owens. Her response later sparked immense backlash. When asked what evidence she possessed to suggest that people at TPUSA were aware of the shooting beforehand, Owens said, ‘I don’t have concrete evidence, which is why I am not naming them.’
