After Erika Kirk and Candace Owens’ “Productive” Meeting, Owens Was Found Beating Around the Bush When Piers Morgan Asked Who Murdered Charlie Kirk According to Her?

Following their much-awaited meeting, the duo took to their respective X accounts to share the mood after the discussion. Candace and Erika both labelled their four-and-a-half-hour-long meeting as ‘productive.’ Owens stated that the discussion was a two-way exchange that included both agreements and disagreements.

She wrote, ‘We agreed much more than I had anticipated. Of course, we also disagreed on various points and people as well.’ She further claimed that the meeting involved an exchange of information, along with clarifying the intent behind their actions.

On December 17, 2025, Owens released Episode 280 on her official YouTube channel, discussing the points of conversation between her and Erika Kirk. In the hours-long discussion, which was held in Nashville, Owens revealed that Erika was upset over a previous post in which she had referred to TPUSA as a ‘godforsaken company.’

She further claimed that the non-profit organisation currently led by CEO Erika Kirk was filled with people who had ‘betrayed’ Charlie. Addressing the remark, Owens acknowledged that the comment was ‘aggressive’ on her part. She continued to reiterate her theories surrounding Tyler Robinson and the possible involvement of other individuals in Charlie Kirk’s death.



