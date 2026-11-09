Nvidia boss confirms cheating with wife, was in relationship with an alleged Chinese spy

AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
JENSEN HUANG, co-founder and CEO of world’s biggest technology company Nvidia with market capitalization of more than $5 trillion (bigger than India’s GDP), has accepted his relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, whom US intelligence believes to be a secret Chinese agent.
Following his admission in a letter, that he has been unfaithful to his wife and was having a secret relationship with a suspected Chinese spy, sent to the company's employee, Nvidia on Sunday November 8, 2026 has announced an investigation in this case.
“I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry,” Huang wrote in a message to employees, according to The Washington Post.
The New York Times on October 29, 2026 reported that Alice Huang, who is related to Singapore based data center company Megaspeed, was allegedly a spy of China, according to US intelligence officials.
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Having full confidence in the leadership of Huang, the Nvidia Board has announced in a statement on Sunday November 8, 2026 that to assess the whole condition an independent investigation would be carried out, “in light of recent reporting that founder and CEO Jensen Huang has been the target of a foreign intelligence effort.” Although the Board sees no rationale behind the ground upon which either national interest or company’s confidential information have been compromised, the probe will scrutinise all available information.
"The Board prioritizes U.S. national and economic security, which is paramount to the interests of NVIDIA and its shareholders," the statement read.
A committee consisting of independent directors, would be assisted by outside independent counsel to supervise the investigation.
When the media asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio about the development he declined to comment saying it was an “internal corporate matter.”
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The suspected Chinese agent is one of the top executives at Singapore based Megaspeed, a company which the Commerce Department of the US has found, in a probe going back to the Biden (former US president) administration, involved in helping to supply the China restricted Nvidia chips bypassing US restrictions.
Huang said that Nvidia’s partnership with Megaspeed was just and within the territory of law, when the news first came out. "We've studied all their deployments of our GPUs and counted every one," he said. "And I think the US government also has as well."
"I just know he's a fine person, but you never know what's going on," Trump told reporters late on Sunday, adding that he had "done an amazing job for our country".
The independent investigation of the Nvidia board will make sure to counter every allegation upon their boss. While Jensen Huang is taking full responsibility for what he did and didn’t do justice with his duties to Nvidia’s employees, board and shareholders.
[Rh/GS]
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