JENSEN HUANG, co-founder and CEO of world’s biggest technology company Nvidia with market capitalization of more than $5 trillion (bigger than India’s GDP), has accepted his relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, whom US intelligence believes to be a secret Chinese agent.

Following his admission in a letter, that he has been unfaithful to his wife and was having a secret relationship with a suspected Chinese spy, sent to the company's employee, Nvidia on Sunday November 8, 2026 has announced an investigation in this case.

“I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry,” Huang wrote in a message to employees, according to The Washington Post.

The New York Times on October 29, 2026 reported that Alice Huang, who is related to Singapore based data center company Megaspeed, was allegedly a spy of China, according to US intelligence officials.