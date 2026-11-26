US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP has announced a fresh round of tariffs on imports from 14 major trading partners, including India, China, Japan and the European Union, signaling his administration’s continued commitment to protectionist trade policies despite the Republican Party’s setback in the recently concluded US midterm elections.

The announcement came on Wednesday, November 25, 2026 — three weeks after the American voters pronounced a significant electoral setback for the Republicans and just days the first trilateral meeting took place between the US, China and Russia. These events hold credible significance, precisely because of the impact they credibly hold on global politics.

Trump’s decision to pursue additional trade restrictions have brought the question of trade restrictions amidst a state of global instability back into focus. According to a report by Reuters, the proposed tariffs are part of the Trump administration’s efforts to address what Washington describes as structural excess industrial capacity in several trading partners. The investigation into these trade practices was conducted over eight months by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR).

See Also: “Better Clean Up Your Act”: US Senator Richard Blumenthal Warns India Against Buying Oil from Russia After US Passes Bill Threatening 100% Tariffs; MEA Responds

The announced tariff rates are 25% on goods imported from India, which is only second to the 35% tariff levied on Vietnam. The imposition on India comes in response to the “unreasonable acts, policies, and practices” that is burdening or restricting US commerce and business.

US imposes fresh tariffs on 14 countries

The 14 economies facing the proposed tariffs include Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, the European Union, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. However, Mexico and Norway have been excluded.