AI generated summary, newsroom-reviewed
US PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP has announced a fresh round of tariffs on imports from 14 major trading partners, including India, China, Japan and the European Union, signaling his administration’s continued commitment to protectionist trade policies despite the Republican Party’s setback in the recently concluded US midterm elections.
The announcement came on Wednesday, November 25, 2026 — three weeks after the American voters pronounced a significant electoral setback for the Republicans and just days the first trilateral meeting took place between the US, China and Russia. These events hold credible significance, precisely because of the impact they credibly hold on global politics.
Trump’s decision to pursue additional trade restrictions have brought the question of trade restrictions amidst a state of global instability back into focus. According to a report by Reuters, the proposed tariffs are part of the Trump administration’s efforts to address what Washington describes as structural excess industrial capacity in several trading partners. The investigation into these trade practices was conducted over eight months by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR).
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The announced tariff rates are 25% on goods imported from India, which is only second to the 35% tariff levied on Vietnam. The imposition on India comes in response to the “unreasonable acts, policies, and practices” that is burdening or restricting US commerce and business.
The 14 economies facing the proposed tariffs include Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, the European Union, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam. However, Mexico and Norway have been excluded.
Of these, Vietnam faces the largest brunt of imposed tariffs at 35%, followed by India at 25% respectively. However, the USTR has also said that the tariff rate could drop down to 17%, as and when India and US reach an agreement on ‘Reciprocal Trade.”
The Indian government has informed that the decision of USTR is under examination by its concerned departments and that it had engaged constructively in this investigation by the US trade department.
In March 2026, the USTR had launched two different investigations into America’s trading partners, including India. As a result of the first investigation, 10% tariff was levied on India. The new tariffs announced on November 25, 2026, comes as a result of the second investigation.
The USTR’s report noted that India’s acts, practices and policies are creating certain structural excesses, which is burdening and restricting US trade, and in this process hurting the US producers and exporters through unfair competition and feeble commercial opportunities.
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This new tariff imposition also comes amid the ongoing discussions of an Indo-US trade deal, which is yet to be finalized. On February 2, 2026, the initial announcement regarding the trade deal was published. In this light, it is worthwhile to note how the tariff impositions play out alongside ongoing trade arrangements for India.
[Rh/AR/RS]
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