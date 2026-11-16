When Stanley Black & Decker, one of the world’s largest tool companies, got hit with President Donald Trump’s tariffs last year, the firm made clear that it would be sharing the pain with its customers.

The Connecticut-based company raised prices again and again, moves its executives said were necessary because of the new fees on imports.

Now, after the Supreme Court struck down Trump’s most sweeping tariffs earlier this year, the company is getting at least $298 million refunded. Instead of sharing that bounty with its customers, however, the firm has chosen different recipients:

Its own leaders.

The company is one of at least nine that have disclosed that they are using their refunds not to pay back the cash-strapped consumers who generally covered much of the tariff costs through higher prices, but to give bonuses, according to a ProPublica analysis of thousands of securities filings and earnings calls for publicly traded companies.

Other recognizable companies include the owners of discount department stores TJ Maxx and Marshalls and the golf equipment brand Titleist.

Dozens of other firms have said little about how they plan to use the money other than to characterize the windfall as the kind of earnings they use to determine executive bonuses.

The Trump administration has not publicly detailed which companies are getting the roughly $170 billion in refunds or how much they’ve asked for, and it has denied ProPublica’s requests for this information. But reporters found some of these details while reviewing the disclosures of thousands of publicly traded companies.

Some have described vague plans to pay the money forward by, for example, “returning tariff refunds to our members through pricing,” though they generally don’t say whether that involves price cuts or limiting future increases. Others are paying back businesses they sold products to because they had itemized receipts that detailed the tariff markups.

But consumers hoping for refunds appear to be largely out of luck. With the help of artificial intelligence, ProPublica identified companies that said they planned to refund customers with their tariff windfalls. Almost all of them deal with other businesses, not consumers.

“Executive bonuses are probably the least just way to use this money because it wasn’t anything the executives did that they should be rewarded for. It was a government mistake that resulted in a refund,” said Gregory Germain, a corporate law professor at Syracuse University. “It really explains why it’s so important for the government, when they’re doing something like this, to think it through to make sure consumers don’t pay extra money and not get it back.”

The chain reaction that led to these bonuses began in the first months of Trump’s second term. In February 2025, Trump declared a national emergency over illegal drugs coming in across the border and unilaterally announced new tariffs on goods from the countries he deemed responsible: Canada, Mexico and China.

Then, in April, he declared a second national emergency, this one over the U.S. trade deficit — the fact that the U.S. was importing more than it exported. Declaring it “Liberation Day,” Trump unveiled a poster in the Rose Garden detailing his most sweeping tariffs yet on goods from more than 100 countries.