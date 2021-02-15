Ameya Prabhu’s Book Shows Faith In Small Towns

It’s not just about the success in Mumbai or in Delhi. The confidence and success come up from small towns of India like Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Imphal, Deogarh, and others say writer Ameya Prabhu about his new book at KLF Bhava Samvad.

Conferring about his book business entrepreneur and author of ‘The Rock Babas And Other Stories’ Ameya Prabhu said, “It is about making the best of what life throws at you.”

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

In a session with Rishabh Kothari in KLF Bhava Samvad, he said, “We are the sum total of the values inculcated by our parents and people who influence us. I believe we are the Sum total of experiences and values they come to us and the book speaks about that as well.”

He has penned all the fictional stories in the book. “There are zero links to any actual person in the book. But yes I always think about how someone reacts to something,” he says.

Speaking further, he mentions, “I have always wondered what if someone wants it (fortune gave away in charity) and what if they need it. While you’re this hero for the reason you gave the fortune away, now you suddenly and all of a sudden you realize maybe you didn’t wanna give it away. So that is the hypothesis of The Accidental Philanthropist.

ALSO READ: Comets Indeed Killed The Dinosaurs

An experiment is what makes a man test his skills. Ameya narrates, “I like to put myself in situations. What I wanted to convey through the book is to imagine various scenarios or situations.

I think life is not about black and white, unfortunately. People like to put things in black and white. Best people have some worse characteristics, worst people have some good characteristics. I think one needs to explore those things.” (IANS)