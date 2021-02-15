Tuesday, February 16, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India Ameya Prabhu's Book Shows Faith In Small Towns
IndiaLead Story

Ameya Prabhu’s Book Shows Faith In Small Towns

Ameya Prabhu has penned all the stories in his new book says that the real drivers of confidence in India are in the small towns and villages

0
book
Ameya Prabhu has faith in the small town residents. Pixabay

It’s not just about the success in Mumbai or in Delhi. The confidence and success come up from small towns of India like Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Imphal, Deogarh, and others say writer Ameya Prabhu about his new book at KLF Bhava Samvad.

Conferring about his book business entrepreneur and author of ‘The Rock Babas And Other Stories’ Ameya Prabhu said, “It is about making the best of what life throws at you.”

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

In a session with Rishabh Kothari in KLF Bhava Samvad, he said, “We are the sum total of the values inculcated by our parents and people who influence us. I believe we are the Sum total of experiences and values they come to us and the book speaks about that as well.”

He has penned all the fictional stories in the book. “There are zero links to any actual person in the book. But yes I always think about how someone reacts to something,” he says.

books
Rural India has a great potential for human development. Pixabay

Speaking further, he mentions, “I have always wondered what if someone wants it (fortune gave away in charity) and what if they need it. While you’re this hero for the reason you gave the fortune away, now you suddenly and all of a sudden you realize maybe you didn’t wanna give it away. So that is the hypothesis of The Accidental Philanthropist.

ALSO READ: Comets Indeed Killed The Dinosaurs

An experiment is what makes a man test his skills. Ameya narrates, “I like to put myself in situations. What I wanted to convey through the book is to imagine various scenarios or situations.

I think life is not about black and white, unfortunately. People like to put things in black and white. Best people have some worse characteristics, worst people have some good characteristics. I think one needs to explore those things.” (IANS)

Previous articleComets Indeed Killed The Dinosaurs
Next articleEU Asks China To Lift The Ban On BBC

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Has Hollywood Bowed Down To Beijing?

NewsGram Desk - 0
China's massive movie market means the Communist Party can pressure Hollywood to produce films that will soar in the country's box office and avoid...
Read more
Lead Story

EU Asks China To Lift The Ban On BBC

NewsGram Desk - 0
The European Union on Saturday called on China to reverse its ban on the BBC World News television channel imposed in apparent retaliation for...
Read more
Lead Story

Comets Indeed Killed The Dinosaurs

NewsGram Desk - 0
While it is known that the devastating impact of something huge that crashed into Earth 66 million years ago led to the extinction of...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Has Hollywood Bowed Down To Beijing?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
China's massive movie market means the Communist Party can pressure Hollywood to produce films that will soar in the country's box office and avoid...
Read more

EU Asks China To Lift The Ban On BBC

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The European Union on Saturday called on China to reverse its ban on the BBC World News television channel imposed in apparent retaliation for...
Read more

Ameya Prabhu’s Book Shows Faith In Small Towns

India NewsGram Desk - 0
It's not just about the success in Mumbai or in Delhi. The confidence and success come up from small towns of India like Bhubaneswar,...
Read more

Comets Indeed Killed The Dinosaurs

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
While it is known that the devastating impact of something huge that crashed into Earth 66 million years ago led to the extinction of...
Read more

Redesigning NCB To Address Modern Trafficking

India NewsGram Desk - 0
In view of the growing menace of drug trafficking in the country, the Central government is planning to "redesign" the "governance architecture" of the...
Read more

Why America’s Leaders Are Divided Over The Environment

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY NATHAN HOLT The recent US elections captured the attention of the whole world. Departing President Donald Trump was perhaps the most divisive leader that...
Read more

IAMAI Official Digital Currency, Other Crypto Assets Can Coexist

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
With the government planning to introduce an official digital currency, industry body Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) on Monday said that the...
Read more

IT Sector Rallied Round To Grow At 2.3 Percent In 2020-21

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Despite the impact of Covid-19, the Indian technology sector rallied round to grow at 2.3 percent year on year in the financial year 2020-21...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

maryland criminal attorneys on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
https://sites.google.com/view/link-alternatif-poker88 on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Anthony Persse on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
bandarq on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
متابعين انستقرام خليجيين on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين سناب متفاعلين on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Slot on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
Lovie Blohm on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
شراء متابعين انستقرام الامارات on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
زيادة متابعين في الانستقرام on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada