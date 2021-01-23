Saturday, January 23, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India Amit Shah Claims North East Has The Potential To Become A Tourist...
IndiaLead StoryPoliticsLife StyleTravel

Amit Shah Claims North East Has The Potential To Become A Tourist Hub

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving no stone unturned in promoting Northeast on the world map and bringing progress and prosperity in the region

0
Amit Shah
Amit Shah promotes tourism in North East. Wikimedia commons

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving no stone unturned in promoting Northeast on the world map and bringing progress and prosperity in the region.

Addressing the 69th plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Shilling, Shah said whether it is natural beauty or rich cultural heritage, the region has immense potential to become a big tourism hub of our country.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“When Modi ji became the Prime Minister, he said in the very beginning that the development of India lies in the development of the Northeast. The region which was neglected for decades has witnessed unprecedented peace and development under PM Modi,” he said.

The Home Minister said that from increasing livelihoods to bringing several development projects, NEC has played a crucial role in fuelling the economic growth of the region.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Union Minister for the Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jitendra Singh, who is the Vice-Chairman of the Council, received Shah at the helipad in Upper Shillong.

Except Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, Governors and Chief Ministers of six other northeastern states took part in the important plenary session of the NEC, a regional planning body.

Amit Shah
Boleng, Arunachal Pradesh. Wikimedia commons

Ministers and officials of Assam and Mizoram, however, attended the meeting, where a large number of central government officials participated.

According to the NEC official, in the NEC meeting, progress of various developmental projects would be reviewed, and future plans and projects for the eight northeastern states are likely to be finalised.

A senior NEC official said that the Mr. Amit Shah has asked Chief Ministers of the concerned northeastern states to resolve inter-state boundary disputes amicably through bilateral talks.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh while talking to the media after the NEC meeting said that the border fencing work along the India-Myanmar frontiers adjoining Manipur now being undertaken.

“Most of the militant outfits in Manipur were now under cessation of operation mode,” said Amit Shah.

The NEC, which was set up in 1971, is the nodal agency for the economic and social development of the northeastern region comprising Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

ALSO READ: Municipal Corporation Gurugram To Convert Sector-46 Market Into A Polythene-Free Zone

According to the officials, over the last 50 years, the NEC, under the Ministry of DoNER, has been instrumental in setting in motion a new economic endeavour aimed at removing the basic handicaps that stood in the way of normal development of the region and has ushered in an era of new hope in this backward area full of great potentialities.

Amit Shah, who arrived in Guwahati then flew to Shillong by helicopter on Saturday on a two-day visit to Meghalaya and Assam. His schedule includes attending the plenary committee meeting of North Eastern Space Application Centre in Shillong and the launch of Ayushman Bharat Yojana for the Central Armed Police Force personnel and their families in Guwahati. (IANS)

Previous articleSwara Bhasker Says That The Idea Is To Try Things One Hasn’t Done Before
Next articleMountain Kilimanjaro Is Scaled By A Telangana IPS Officer

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Mountain Kilimanjaro Is Scaled By A Telangana IPS Officer

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Police Service IPS official reached the top of Mountain Kilimanjaro, 5,895 meters above sea level, on January 21 at 08.15 a.m. (local...
Read more
Entertainment

Swara Bhasker Says That The Idea Is To Try Things One Hasn’t Done Before

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Swara Bhasker has donned multiple looks in her new web series, Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai, and she says trying different things...
Read more
Business

How Financial Institutions Assess Your Financial Health And What You Can Do To Improve It

NewsGram Desk - 0
Everyone works hard to make the right financial decisions in their lives. Doing so involves adopting practices like saving money and making secure investments....
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Mountain Kilimanjaro Is Scaled By A Telangana IPS Officer

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Indian Police Service IPS official reached the top of Mountain Kilimanjaro, 5,895 meters above sea level, on January 21 at 08.15 a.m. (local...
Read more

Amit Shah Claims North East Has The Potential To Become A Tourist Hub

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leaving no stone unturned in...
Read more

Swara Bhasker Says That The Idea Is To Try Things One Hasn’t Done Before

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Swara Bhasker has donned multiple looks in her new web series, Aapkey Kamrey Mein Koi Rehta Hai, and she says trying different things...
Read more

How Financial Institutions Assess Your Financial Health And What You Can Do To Improve It

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Everyone works hard to make the right financial decisions in their lives. Doing so involves adopting practices like saving money and making secure investments....
Read more

7 Great Teachings Of Guru Acharya Chanakya

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHWETA PORWAL Chanakya, traditionally identified as Kautilya or Vishnugupta was born in the 3rd century BC (350-275 BC) in Patliputra. Chanakya was born to...
Read more

CT Helps Catch Liver Disease

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have identified that multiple CT findings can identify patients with high-risk non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) -- advanced fibrosis or cirrhosis, that is...
Read more

Kirti Kulhari: Harsh reality is Gender-based violence!

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kirti Kulhari feels gender-based violence is a harsh reality, one that has gone up amid the pandemic. "Together, we are facing the largest social,...
Read more

Placental Function in Pregnant Women Can Give Rise To Future Diseases: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have discovered a direct association between placental function in pregnant women and future metabolic disorders in children and adults. The study, published in the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada