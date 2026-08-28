Inside the Great Nicobar Project: Why the UN Calls for Suspension of India’s ₹92,000-Crore Development Project

In the July 6, 2026, edition of the Outlook magazine, Environmental conservationist Debi Goenka spoke on the project in an exclusive interview with Fozia Yasin. He said the loss of around 130 sq km of forest, along with Leatherback Turtle nesting grounds, coral reefs, mangroves, and habitats of endemic species such as the Nicobar Megapode, could pose “unimaginable risks” to the island's environment.

“The strategic importance of the proposed projects is imaginary and an afterthought,” he said, arguing that India's defence agencies can achieve their same goal by reinforcing existing defence capabilities of the island. Goenka added, “There is absolutely no need to spend ₹92,000 crore of public money building these unviable projects at huge and irreversible damage to our environment.”

He also questioned the proposed commercial port, arguing that existing ports in India and Sri Lanka can already handle the country's transshipment requirements. According to him, the island already has an airstrip that can be expanded as well as a port, and the commercial port would not necessarily strengthen India's defence capabilities. The conservationist further flagged the island's seismic vulnerability as another concern as it is an “extremely high-risk seismic zone.” He argued that construction costs could increase significantly.

Addressing the National Green Tribunal’s approval of the project, Goenka questioned if existing environmental procedures had been properly followed. He said, “The role of National Green Tribunal [NGT] has been particularly condemnable; they have completely failed to do their job. Environmental courts are meant to protect ecosystems, not weigh strategic considerations, and they will go down in history as abject failures.”

Goenka believes that there can be no middle ground between preserving the environment and the government's proposed project. Claiming that it is not just environmental but a financial loss for the nation, he demanded that the project be completely scrapped.