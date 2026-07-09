Environment Ministry Reshuffle Under Fire: 4 Key Officials Abruptly Removed From Bhupender Yadav's Office, Congress Alleges 'Gigantic Scandal'

ON JULY 3, 2026, the Modi Government removed four key members from Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav's personal staff through a series of orders without giving any particular reason in the notices. The sudden move has raised questions over what led to this unprecedented ministry reshuffle with the opposition party Congress even claiming there is a hidden “gigantic scandal.” However, The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has not offered any clarification or transparency regarding this reshuffle.

Who Are the 4 Officials Removed From the Environment Ministry?

Private Secretary Amar Singh, a 2010-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer who had been appointed to the Environment Minister’s office in June 2024 was one of the four officials removed. Singh has been repatriated to the Department of Revenue on administrative grounds.

Assistant Private Secretary Siddharth Yadav, who was appointed in the ministry on June 11, 2024, and is considered a political leader with BJP links, had his appointment terminated with immediate effect.

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Additional Private Secretary Ayush Saran was also removed with the same order from the ministry which read, “In pursuance of the Department of Personnel and Training’s OM (official memorandum), and with the approval of the competent authority, the appointment of Ayush Saran as additional private secretary to the Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change is terminated with immediate effect. Ayush Saran is relieved of his duties immediately.”

Another senior official, Additional Private Secretary Shailesh Kumar Singh of the Central Secretariat Service, has also been repatriated to the Department of Personnel and Training along with an extended cooling-off period.

The four officials were part of Bhupender Yadav’s core office and were responsible for handling sensitive administrative work, official correspondence, and coordination with chief ministers and senior bureaucrats. The MoEFCC has not publicly explained the reasons behind the action, with the orders only citing "administrative grounds" in some cases. The lack of an official clarification has fuelled public speculation on whether these removals were linked to deeper issues within the ministry.

Congress Alleges 'Gigantic Scandal' in Environment Ministry

The opposition has alleged that the abrupt removals point towards a much larger controversy within the ministry. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed the developments should be seen in the context of various controversial environmental decisions taken since June 2025.

According to Ramesh, the Environment Ministry, along with the Rajasthan government, had been attempting to restructure the critical tiger habitat boundary at Sariska near Alwar. He alleged that such a move could have paved the way for more than 50 mining companies, whose operations had earlier been shut, to resume mining activity.

The Congress MP also referred to the Forest Survey of India's recommendation dated September 20, 2025, which reportedly advised against redefining the Aravalli Hills. Ramesh posted on X, “Then on September 20 2025, the Forest Survey of India in a communication to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change had recommended strongly against the redefinition of the Aravalli Hills that would open up the range to mining and real estate development. The Supreme Court-mandated Central Empowered Committee and the Supreme Court's Amicus Curiae had also supported the FSI. Yet the Ministry advocated the redefinition.”

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He termed these failures of the ministry as "complete collapse of due diligence and accountability at the very top," and even claimed that there was "undoubtedly a gigantic scandal" behind the sudden dismissals.