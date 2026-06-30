India's Most Polluted City Isn't Delhi—Here's Why Meghalaya's Byrnihat Is Choking on Toxic Air

Key Points
Byrnihat has become India's most polluted city, recording annual PM2.5 levels of 128.2 μg/m³—around 25 times higher than WHO's recommended limit.
Industrial emissions, ethanol manufacturing, vehicular pollution and the town's bowl-shaped geography are major contributors to the worsening air quality.
Residents report rising respiratory illnesses, polluted rivers and black soot covering homes, while experts call for coordinated action by Assam and Meghalaya authorities.
LOCATED ALONG THE ASSAM-MEGHALAYA BORDER in northeastern India, Byrnihat is a small, technologically advanced town that serves as a major manufacturing and commercial hub for the Northeast region. When one thinks of a place like this, situated in Meghalaya, lush green valleys and clean fresh air is what comes to mind. However, a recent report has showcased a startling reality — Byrnihat is now the most polluted city in India, even surpassing regions like Noida and Faridabad.
As per a study conducted by Swiss-based company IQAir in collaboration with the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), the annual average PM2.5 level of Byrnihat has reached 128.2 μg/m³. PM2.5 refers to microscopic particle pollutants that are used as a primary metric to measure and track outdoor air pollution. As per World Health Organization’s (WHO) guidelines, PM2.5 levels that exceed 5μg/m³ is hazardous to human health.
PM2.5 levels in Byrnihat is 25 times higher than what the WHO guidelines warn against.
Byrnihat is now the most polluted city in India in 2026, owing to ethanol production and heavy emissions from heavy industries which have led to the accumulation of harmful particles in the air of the region.
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There's a sharp contrast in the way pollution is seen in this Meghalaya town. Pollution in Delhi is very ‘visible’ during peak times, as one can’t even see the building in front of them as the city remains encased in a thick cloud of smoke. Whereas, in Byrnihat, one might not be able to tell if there's any pollution or not, as the region still appears clear and green. However, a closer look reveals the reality.
Journalist Sarthak Goswami has revealed the reality behind the real extent of pollution that is happening in Byrnihat. In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Sarthak showcased how many houses and plants in the town are covered by a thick coat of black dust. One local revealed that the extent of the pollution is that the dust on agricultural produce can't be removed even after multiple washings done with water.
The heavy emphasis on the manufacturing sector within the region had made the town prone to thick smoke emerging from factories, and the black soot that is additionally produced. Unregulated pollutants from industries as well as emission from vehicles is the number one reason for pollution. In addition, Byrnihat possesses a unique, bowl shaped landscape that prohibits dispersions of toxic exhaust gases, fumes, and smokes.
In a bid to phase out fossil fuels and adopt more cleaner sources of energy, the central government has placed heavy emphasis on usage of ethanol-blended petrol as fuel. The government is even eyeing the implementation of 100% ethanol-operated vehicles. To meet the growing demand of ethanol, manufacturing units process the fuel in large amounts resulting in emission of organic volatile compounds locally.
It is even more surprising to note that ethanol is praised as a “cleaner” fuel which would result in less pollution, yet the pollution that occurs during its production process is the main reason behind the escalating pollution crisis in Byrnihat.
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Other factories such as those manufacturing coke, cement, and ferro alloys are also the culprit behind the town’s growing level of pollution.
In addition to environmental consequences, the locals of Byrnihat have to suffer the consequences of the pollution. Residents reported a drastic increase in acute respiratory problems, skin diseases, and irritations in the eyes. In some cases, people have died from cancer. There's been a 76% increase in respiratory disease amongst workers, children, and elders.
Meghalaya’s Umtrew river that streams through Byrnihat has become the prime spot for industries to dispose off their toxic wastes. One local revealed that the factory uses underground pipes to periodically dump their wastes in the river, which kills marine life and also poses danger to those who bathe in the river.
Addressing the pollution situation in Brynihat is a peculiar hurdle, as the town is situated in Meghalaya but it is considered to be an industrial town of Assam’s Guwahati. Previously, Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K. Sangma had written to Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sharma to form a joint committee and take joint action against the growing pollution problem. Some work did happen in this regard, factories were investigated, fines imposed, and some were even shut down. However, no long-term actions were taken to eliminate the problem.
Locals have even taken to organizing protests against the factories and the growing pollution they're perpetuating in front of authorities, to no avail.
(Edited by Vaishnavi Sivadasan)
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