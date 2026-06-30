India's Most Polluted City Isn't Delhi—Here's Why Meghalaya's Byrnihat Is Choking on Toxic Air

LOCATED ALONG THE ASSAM-MEGHALAYA BORDER in northeastern India, Byrnihat is a small, technologically advanced town that serves as a major manufacturing and commercial hub for the Northeast region. When one thinks of a place like this, situated in Meghalaya, lush green valleys and clean fresh air is what comes to mind. However, a recent report has showcased a startling reality — Byrnihat is now the most polluted city in India, even surpassing regions like Noida and Faridabad.

As per a study conducted by Swiss-based company IQAir in collaboration with the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), the annual average PM2.5 level of Byrnihat has reached 128.2 μg/m³. PM2.5 refers to microscopic particle pollutants that are used as a primary metric to measure and track outdoor air pollution. As per World Health Organization’s (WHO) guidelines, PM2.5 levels that exceed 5μg/m³ is hazardous to human health.

PM2.5 levels in Byrnihat is 25 times higher than what the WHO guidelines warn against.

The most polluted city in India

Byrnihat is now the most polluted city in India in 2026, owing to ethanol production and heavy emissions from heavy industries which have led to the accumulation of harmful particles in the air of the region.

See also: Polluting Today, Suffering Tomorrow: Humanity's Environmental Betrayal

There's a sharp contrast in the way pollution is seen in this Meghalaya town. Pollution in Delhi is very ‘visible’ during peak times, as one can’t even see the building in front of them as the city remains encased in a thick cloud of smoke. Whereas, in Byrnihat, one might not be able to tell if there's any pollution or not, as the region still appears clear and green. However, a closer look reveals the reality.

Journalist Sarthak Goswami has revealed the reality behind the real extent of pollution that is happening in Byrnihat. In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Sarthak showcased how many houses and plants in the town are covered by a thick coat of black dust. One local revealed that the extent of the pollution is that the dust on agricultural produce can't be removed even after multiple washings done with water.