Andhra Accident: Death Toll in Bus Fire Tragedy Goes up to 19

Kurnool District Collector A. Siri told media persons at the scene of the mishap that out of the 41 people on board, they have traced 21. As many as 11 of these 21 were taken to hospitals in Kurnool. The condition of all the injured was stable.

The bus began its journey from Hyderabad around 10.30 p.m., and when it was close to Kurnool on National Highway 44 (NH-44), at around 3:30 am, a two-wheeler rammed into the bus. The motorbike got stuck under the belly of the bus and the sparks due to the bike being dragged and fuel leak from it caused the fire.

Survivors said the two-wheeler was dragged by the bus for about 300 metres. The fire started from the front portion of the bus where the bike was stuck.

Most of the passengers were asleep at the time of the accident. Survivors said the bus door had jammed which resulted in more casualties. One of the survivors said he woke up to the screams of "fire" and he along with some others broke the back window to jump to safety.

Akash, one of the survivors, said the bus was engulfed in flames within minutes. Most of the passengers on board belong to Hyderabad.

The person riding the bike was also killed in the accident. He was identified as Shiva Shankar (20), a resident of Kurnool town.

By the time a fire engine rushed to the spot the bus was completely gutted. Police swung into action to shift the injured to hospitals.

The Collector said they have to confirm if the bus hit the bike or the two-wheeler rammed into the bus and went under it due to the impact of the collision, resulting in sparks and fuel leak that triggered the fire.