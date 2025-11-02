Bihar Election 2025: JD(U) Candidate Anant Singh Arrested in Connection with Dularchand Yadav’s Murder Case Ahead of Bihar Polls

Incident and Investigation in Dularchand Case

According to police, Dularchand Yadav, aged 75, was killed on October 30 near Khushhal Chak in Mokama. Dularchand was with the party during a campaign by Jan Suraaj candidate Piyush Priyadarshi alias Lallu Mukhiya. The incident followed a confrontation between two groups led by Priyadarshi and Anant Singh. The altercation escalated into stone pelting and physical clashes.

The First Information Report (FIR) filed by Yadav’s grandson named Anant Singh and his associates as accused. Initial claims suggested a gunshot injury, but the post-mortem examination determined that Yadav died from cardiorespiratory failure caused by blunt-force trauma to the chest after being run over by a vehicle. The autopsy was conducted by a three-member panel in Barh under a magistrate’s supervision. A non-fatal gunshot wound was also found on his leg.

SSP Sharma stated that Singh’s arrest was based on evidence and eyewitness accounts placing him at the scene. A special CID team has been constituted to investigate further. Around 150 police and paramilitary personnel from multiple stations, including Mokama and Barh, were deployed during the operation.

Following the murder, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered the transfer and suspension of several officials, including the Patna Rural SP and the Mokama Returning Officer, and initiated disciplinary proceedings against three officials. The ECI cited lapses in law enforcement and violations of the Model Code of Conduct. Abhishek Singh, the SDPO of Barh-2, was also placed under suspension.