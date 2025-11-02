Bihar Election 2025: JD(U) Candidate Anant Singh Arrested in Connection with Dularchand Yadav’s Murder Case Ahead of Bihar Polls

JD(U) candidate and former MLA Anant Singh was arrested on November 2
He was arrested in connection with the murder of Dularchand Yadav
The post-mortem revealed Yadav died from blunt-force injuries after being run over
Janata Dal (United) candidate from Mokama and former MLA Anant Singh was arrested early on November 2, 2025. He was arrested in connection with the murder of Dularchand Yadav in Mokama, Bihar. The arrest occurred four days before the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled for November 6.
Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya Sharma confirmed that Singh was detained from his residence in Barh around 12:30 a.m. He was arrested along with two associates — Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram. All three were taken to Patna, produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, and remanded to judicial custody.
According to police, Dularchand Yadav, aged 75, was killed on October 30 near Khushhal Chak in Mokama. Dularchand was with the party during a campaign by Jan Suraaj candidate Piyush Priyadarshi alias Lallu Mukhiya. The incident followed a confrontation between two groups led by Priyadarshi and Anant Singh. The altercation escalated into stone pelting and physical clashes.
The First Information Report (FIR) filed by Yadav’s grandson named Anant Singh and his associates as accused. Initial claims suggested a gunshot injury, but the post-mortem examination determined that Yadav died from cardiorespiratory failure caused by blunt-force trauma to the chest after being run over by a vehicle. The autopsy was conducted by a three-member panel in Barh under a magistrate’s supervision. A non-fatal gunshot wound was also found on his leg.
SSP Sharma stated that Singh’s arrest was based on evidence and eyewitness accounts placing him at the scene. A special CID team has been constituted to investigate further. Around 150 police and paramilitary personnel from multiple stations, including Mokama and Barh, were deployed during the operation.
Following the murder, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered the transfer and suspension of several officials, including the Patna Rural SP and the Mokama Returning Officer, and initiated disciplinary proceedings against three officials. The ECI cited lapses in law enforcement and violations of the Model Code of Conduct. Abhishek Singh, the SDPO of Barh-2, was also placed under suspension.
The incident created tension in the area, leading to increased police deployment. Anant Singh's supporters have alleged a political conspiracy by rival parties.
Anant Singh, a long-time political figure in Mokama, has previously faced multiple criminal cases. He was disqualified from the Assembly in 2022 following a conviction under the Arms Act. His wife, Neelam Devi, subsequently won the bypoll for the same constituency. Singh is contesting the 2025 Bihar elections as the JD(U) candidate under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s alliance.
Yadav, a former RJD leader, was supporting Piyush Priyadarshi, who is contesting under Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party. The constituency has witnessed repeated confrontations between rival groups during election seasons.
The arrest has altered the political scenario in Mokama, where voting will be held on November 6 in the first phase. Counting of votes will take place on November 14. The case remains under investigation.
