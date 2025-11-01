Andhra Pradesh Stampede: 9 Devotees Killed, Several Injured at Venkateswara Swamy Temple Due to Overcrowding

The stampede was triggered by overcrowding and a sudden rush of devotees near the temple entrance. As the crowd surged forward, people collapsed, causing several others to fall and get trampled. Panic quickly spread among the devotees, leading to further chaos. Disturbing visuals from the site showed bodies lying on the temple premises while police and emergency teams rushed to rescue the injured. The wounded were immediately taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) confirmed that the tragedy occurred during heavy rush hours at the temple as part of the Kartika month celebrations. State officials, police, and medical teams were immediately dispatched to the scene to restore order and provide relief. Additional security personnel have been deployed to manage the situation and assist in ongoing rescue and relief efforts.