Andhra Pradesh Stampede: 9 Devotees Killed, Several Injured at Venkateswara Swamy Temple Due to Overcrowding

A stampede at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga during Ekadashi celebrations
The Stampede claimed at least nine lives and injured several others.
The stampede occurred due to overcrowding and chaos among devotees
A major tragedy struck Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district on Saturday morning when a massive stampede broke out at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Kasibugga. The incident occurred as thousands of devotees gathered to offer prayers on the occasion of Ekadashi, one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. According to officials, at least nine people lost their lives, and several others sustained serious injuries. Rescue operations are currently underway, and the death toll is feared to rise as some of the injured remain in critical condition.
The stampede was triggered by overcrowding and a sudden rush of devotees near the temple entrance. As the crowd surged forward, people collapsed, causing several others to fall and get trampled. Panic quickly spread among the devotees, leading to further chaos. Disturbing visuals from the site showed bodies lying on the temple premises while police and emergency teams rushed to rescue the injured. The wounded were immediately taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) confirmed that the tragedy occurred during heavy rush hours at the temple as part of the Kartika month celebrations. State officials, police, and medical teams were immediately dispatched to the scene to restore order and provide relief. Additional security personnel have been deployed to manage the situation and assist in ongoing rescue and relief efforts.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expressed deep sorrow and shock over the devastating incident. Calling the deaths “extremely heartbreaking,” he conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and directed officials to ensure that the injured receive prompt and proper medical care.
“The stampede at the Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple in Srikakulam district has left a deep impression. It is extremely sad that devotees have lost their lives in this unfortunate incident. I express my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. I have directed the authorities to provide the best possible treatment to the injured. I have asked the local authorities and public representatives to visit the site of the incident and monitor the relief efforts,” the Chief Minister said in an official statement.
Agriculture Minister K. Atchannaidu also visited the temple soon after the incident to assess the situation and coordinate relief efforts with the temple management and district administration. Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the cause of the stampede and are reviewing whether crowd control measures and safety arrangements were adequate for the large number of devotees. The temple management has also been asked to cooperate fully with the inquiry. [Rh/VP]
