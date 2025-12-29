Midnight Fire on Tata Nagar–Ernakulam Express Engulf Two AC Coaches in Andhra Pradesh; Triggers Panic, Claims Elderly Passenger’s Life

The incident was first reported by the loco pilots near a railway point close to Yelamanchili, as stated by a railway police official. The train was immediately brought to a halt at the station, with flames reported from the B1 and M2 air-conditioned coaches, positioned next to the pantry car. The blaze quickly spread across the two AC coaches even before fire services could reach the spot.

Passengers rushed out onto the platforms as thick smoke filled the compartments, leaving many panicked, confused, and unsure of the situation. Railway officials later assured passengers of a safe evacuation, bringing relief to both travellers and authorities. However, they confirmed the death of 70-year-old Chandrasekhar Sundar, a resident of Vijayawada, who reportedly suffered severe burn injuries after being trapped inside the B1 AC coach.