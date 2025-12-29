Midnight Fire on Tata Nagar–Ernakulam Express Engulf Two AC Coaches in Andhra Pradesh; Triggers Panic, Claims Elderly Passenger’s Life

Two AC coaches of the Tata Nagar–Ernakulam Express caught fire in the early hours at Duvvada, Andhra Pradesh.
A 70-year-old passenger died after being trapped inside the B1 AC coach.
The fire, allegedly caused by overheating brakes, destroyed belongings and delayed the train by nearly four hours.
A fire broke out in two air-conditioned coaches of the Tata Nagar–Ernakulam Express (Train No. 18189) on Monday, 29 December 2025. The incident took place in the early hours, around 1.30 a.m., at Duvvada in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district. The train was travelling from Tatanagar to Ernakulam via the Visakhapatnam district; however, the fire started after the train crossed Duvvada. The incident triggered panic among passengers and claimed the life of a 70-year-old man.
The incident was first reported by the loco pilots near a railway point close to Yelamanchili, as stated by a railway police official. The train was immediately brought to a halt at the station, with flames reported from the B1 and M2 air-conditioned coaches, positioned next to the pantry car. The blaze quickly spread across the two AC coaches even before fire services could reach the spot.
Passengers rushed out onto the platforms as thick smoke filled the compartments, leaving many panicked, confused, and unsure of the situation. Railway officials later assured passengers of a safe evacuation, bringing relief to both travellers and authorities. However, they confirmed the death of 70-year-old Chandrasekhar Sundar, a resident of Vijayawada, who reportedly suffered severe burn injuries after being trapped inside the B1 AC coach.
The train arrived at Anakapalli nearly four hours behind its scheduled time. Sparks and flames were also reportedly seen after the train departed Anakapalli, as observed by railway staff. The fire was allegedly caused by the brakes of the B1 AC coach overheating, which prompted an immediate response from firefighting teams from Anakapalli, Elamanchili, and Nakkapalli. The teams worked for several hours to bring the blaze under control.
Although passengers were evacuated in time, the blaze completely destroyed their belongings inside the two affected coaches. Senior railway officials rushed to the site to assess the situation and ensure that appropriate relief measures were taken. Ambulances were kept on standby at the station as a precaution. Authorities worked to stabilize the situation and resume normal operations, forcing hundreds of passengers to wait outside in the cold for several hours.
Inputs From IANS
(SY)
Suggested Reading: